News18 Afternoon Digest: 'Not Representing Israel': Israeli Diplomat on Filmmaker who Called 'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of our digest we are covering the Kashmir Files row, Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, campaigning for upcoming elections in Gujarat and MCD, and more stories here.

‘Not Representing Israel’: Israeli Diplomat on Filmmaker who Called ‘The Kashmir Files’ Vulgar | Exclusive

After Israel’s envoy to India issued an open letter condemning Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s comments on the Hindi film The Kashmir Files, country’s Consul General to Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani also distanced himself from the remarks made against the movie at the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). READ MORE

Elections 2022: CM Kejriwal in Chirag Dilli for Door-to-door Campaign Before MCD Polls

On the last day of campaigning for phase I of the Gujarat polls on December 1, the BJP star campaigners Yogi Adityanath, Amit Shah and Smriti Irani among others are set to campaign in the state on Tuesday. READ MORE

Noise Over Ties with Gangster ‘Silent’ Sunil Forces Karnataka BJP to Run for Cover in Bengaluru

Afew weeks ago, ‘Headbush’, a Kannada movie was released on the big screens across Karnataka. Set in the 1970s Bengaluru, it is a story about the entry of gangsters into politics. It brought the meteoric rise of feared gangster Jayaraj under the patronage of then chief minister D Devaraj Urs, the power struggle with his rivals, R Gundurao and FM Khan, alive on silver screen. READ MORE

Pushing The Boundaries: Karnataka Confident of Winning Border Case against Maharashtra in SC, Say Experts

Karnataka is confident of winning the Supreme Court case against Maharashtra on a border dispute as it feels the neighbouring state’s demand to merge Marathi-speaking districts does not have any legal maintainability. READ MORE

Gujarat’s Muslim Mandate: Vote of Confidence for ‘Constant’ Congress, ‘Pehle’ AAP or ‘Polarising’ AIMIM? Ground Report

‘Gujarat does not need an Asaduddin, it needs a Gyasuddin’ — the two-time Congress MLA from the Muslim-dominated Dariapur seat in Ahmedabad City, Gyasuddin Shaikh, repeats his viral statement to News18 in the busy lane of his residence on Rahemani street early on Monday morning. READ MORE

