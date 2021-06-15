News18 Afternoon Digest: Novavax to Add Ammo to India's Vaccine Arsenal, SC Closes Case Against Italian Marines Accused of Killing 2 Fishermen

With 90% Efficacy, Novavax to Add Ammo to India’s Vaccine Arsenal, Centre Looking to Fast-track Rollout

India is likely to proceed with the rollout of Novavax soon with Serum Institute as manufacturing partner on the basis of strong interim data. Overall, the efficacy of the vaccine was 90.4 per cent — that is, it showed the ability to bring down symptomatic Covid-19 cases by more than 90 per cent compared with those who had not received a vaccine. 20 crore Novavax shots (five crore a month) can be available during September-December and the number may rise. Novavax, named Covavax in India, is in advanced stages of Phase 2/3 “observer-blinded, randomised, active-controlled” bridging trials with SII enrolling 1,600 participants over 18 years across 15 centres. READ MORE

‘What About the Remaining 24?’ TMC’s Dig at BJP as Party Battles to Keep House in Order Amid Defections

The Trinamool Congress, which is witnessing the return of turncoats from the BJP after the stunning electoral victory of Mamata Banerjee in the state polls, on Monday asked Bengal BJP if 50 MLAs had turned up to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, “what happened to the remaining 24”? Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Rajya Sabha chief whip, the saffron party should “internally investigate” why all MLAs didn’t go (to Raj Bhavan).” He also questioned the role of the Governor in anti-defection issues. “He (the governor) doesn’t have any role. It is the assembly or Lok Sabha Speaker or the Rajya Sabha chairperson who have a say in this matter. READ MORE

After Payment of Rs 10 Cr, SC Closes Case Against Italian Marines Accused of Killing 2 Kerala Fishermen

The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed the criminal proceedings in India against two Italian marines after payment of Rs 10 crore compensation. The duo was accused of killing two fishermen off the Kerala coast in February 2012. Referring to the international arbitral award and the terms of the agreement among India, Italy and the Kerala government, a vacation bench comprising justices Indira Banerjee and M R Shah on Friday had said the case against marines Massimilano Latorre and Salvatore Girone for the offences would be now pursued by Italy there. READ MORE

Punjab, Haryana to Witness Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm, Orange Alert Issued in Kerala

Punjab and Haryana are likely to witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in the early morning hours of June 15 to June 16, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. It also issued a heavy rainfall alert in many parts of Kerala. “Light to moderate intensity rain with wind 20-40 kmph (kilometre per hour) would occur over isolated places of Jind, Kosli, Farukhnagar, Adampur, Rewari (Haryana) and adjoining areas," said the weather office in tweet. READ MORE

Delta Plus: From Severity of Strain to Transmission, All You Need to Know About the Latest Covid Variant

The highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has mutated further to form the ‘Delta plus’ or ‘AY.1′ variant. The new Delta plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India and one of the drivers of the deadly second wave. According to Public Health England, 63 genomes of Delta (B.1.617.2) with the new K417N mutation have been identified so far on the global science initiative GISAID. READ MORE

Aamir Khan on 20 Years of Lagaan: Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar had Warned Me Not to Take a Big Risk

For a first time producer, Lagaan was a huge film to take on. But Aamir Khan made no compromises as he embarked on the project. Reminiscing about the film’s making ahead of Lagaan’s 20 year completion, the actor-filmmaker shared interesting memories and anecdotes during a virtual interaction. One of the incidents he shared was about Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra expressing concern over the risk he was about to take with the filmmaking process. READ MORE

