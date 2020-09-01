News18 Afternoon Digest: NSA Charges Against Dr Kafeel Khan Dropped, State Funeral Pranab Mukherjee Today and Other Top Stories

Dr Kafeel Khan Set for 'Immediate Release' as Allahabad HC Orders Dropping of NSA Charges

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Dr Kafeel Khan and revoked the charges against him under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) that were invoked earlier this year over an alleged inflammatory speech by him against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Khan was arrested in January for delivering the speech at Aligarh Muslim University on December 10, 2019. The NSA charges were invoked against him on February 13, 2020, on the orders of the Aligarh District Magistrate.

State Funeral for Former President Pranab Mukherjee Today, PM Modi Pays Last Respects

Pranab Mukherjee's funeral will take place today with full military honours. The former President, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, died on Monday, weeks after his brain surgery. He was 84. The government and many states have announced seven-day official mourning. Pranab Mukherjee's body has been taken to his official home in Delhi, 10 Rajaji Marg, for people to pay their last respects. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his residence and paid their last respects.

Covid-19 Has Shoved India Down Deepest Economic Contraction on Record. But This May Not be the Bottom

The Indian economy contracted by nearly a fourth or 24% in the Covid-19 lockdown months of April, May and June (Q1) this fiscal year. This is the deepest economic contraction on record. But the bad news doesn't end here. It is very likely that the GDP numbers could get revised further downward going forward due to challenges in data collection during the lockdown months.

No Evidence to Implicate CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala Gold Smuggling Scam, Say NIA Officials

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been facing the Opposition's ire for the high-profile gold smuggling case, but the National Investigation Agency has so far found nothing to suggest his involvement in the Rs 500 crore racket. Agency officers involved in the probe told News18 that investigators had not come across any evidence to implicate the Kerala chief minister or prove "institutional involvement of the Chief Minister's Office."

Just When Delhi Thought it Had Covid-19 Under Control, Sudden Spike Leads to New Panic

Delhi recorded 2,024 Covid-19 cases on August 30 and, for the first time in 51 days (since July 10), the national capital saw its daily count cross 2,000. There has been a rising trend in the number of cases in Delhi for the last four weeks. From an average of 3,333 daily cases for the week ending June 28, the number dipped to 2,338 on July 5. The declining trend continued till the week ending August 2, post which there has been a surge in the cases again. The growth has been more severe over the last week, and the positivity rate, too, has increased.

Rhea Chakraborty's Parents at CBI Office for Questioning in Sushant Singh Death Case

A meeting is underway between the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Delhi, sources have informed CNN-News18, adding that it is not a summon and rather a meeting. The CBI, on the other hand, summoned Rhea Chakraborty's parents for further questioning in Mumbai. Rhea's father, Indrajit Chakraborty, will appear before the CBI shortly. The CBI on Monday questioned actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik for over eight hours in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.