News18 Afternoon Digest: On BJP's Foundation Day, PM Hails India's 'Firm Stand' in Divided World, Russia-Ukraine War Sees Impact on BSF & Other Top Stories

On BJP’s Foundation Day, PM Modi Hails India’s ‘Firm Stand’ in Divided World, Takes a Dig at ‘2 Types of Politics’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India stood firm with its interest while being viewed as a nation that can speak about humanity at a time when the world is divided into two rival factions.

Exclusive | Russia-Ukraine War Impact on BSF Sees Cut in Flying Hours, Issue to be Escalated at Home Ministry Level

The reverberations of the Ukraine-Russia war are being felt in India’s Border Security Force (BSF), which may further impact operations of paramilitary forces and other independent bodies.

Meat Ban During Navratri vs Prohibit Liquor in Ramzan: Has Food Now Become a Political Tool? An Explainer

After Hijab, food choices and dietary habits have become a part of the polarised politics in the country. The recent decision of the South and East Mayors to ‘ban’ the sale of non-vegetarian food during the nine days of Navratri festival has triggered a nationwide controversy over the issue.

From Worst-Hit by Covid to First in Vaccinating All Adults: Mumbai’s Brave Fight Against Pandemic

Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, once came to a standstill during its battle against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. The city, back in its insomnia mode after having put up a brave fight against the novel virus, has become the first city in the country to have fully vaccinated its adult population against Covid-19.

Pakistan Crisis: Close Aide Aamir Liaquat Turns on Imran Khan, Says PM Wanted ‘Revolt’ in Army to ‘Remove’ Gen Bajwa

In more trouble for Imran Khan, close aide Aamir Liaquat has come out all guns blazing against the interim prime minister after quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf following his controversial dissolution of the National Assembly to sidestep a trust vote.

