News18 Afternoon Digest: 'Only We Can Defeat BJP', Says AAP's New National Secretary, Teases Plans for 2024 & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon digest, we are looking at how Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up for face Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 elections with the party claiming it is only them, who can defeat the incumbent. In other news, we have the government making safety audits and mulling to replace railings on all existing bridges with crash barriers.

‘Only We Can Defeat BJP’: Riding High on MCD Success, AAP’s New National Secretary Teases Plans for 2024

“Only we can defeat the BJP” — For Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s new national general secretary, organisation, Dr Sandeep Pathak, the goal and the roadmap to achieve it are clear. Pathak, who was made a permanent invitee to AAP’s 11-member political affairs committee ahead of the party gearing up for assembly elections in more than half-a-dozen states next year and the general elections in 2024, says his task is cut out. READ MORE

3 Months After Cyrus Mistry’s Death, Govt Moves to Replace Bridge Railing With Crash Barriers Across India

The Centre is now looking at replacing railings on all existing bridges with crash barriers, one of the key learnings from the fatal accident of industrialist Cyrus Mistry in September when his car had crashed on a bridge. READ MORE

Suniel Shetty Refutes Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding Rumours, Says ‘Let Me Know When You Get The Dates’

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s upcoming wedding rumours have been doing rounds recently. There is a lot of buzz around their wedding and many reports have surfaced about the dates and the guest list and more. While many believe the reports to be true, her father Suniel Shetty denies the reports. READ MORE

Morocco Fans Clash with Police in Brussels, France After Defeat in World Cup Semi-final, 1 Reported Dead

Moroccan fans clashed with the police on Wednesday evening in central Brussels, after the country lost 2-0 to France in the FIFA World Cup semi-final. Around 100 soccer fans, some wrapped in Moroccan flags, briefly clashed with police throwing fireworks and other objects and setting alight some garbage bags and cardboard boxes. READ MORE

Delhi Attack: Accused Bought Acid from Flipkart, Wanted to Take Revenge As ‘Friendship’ Went Awry, Say Police

Delhi Police cracked the Dwarka acid attack case within hours and arrested three men for their alleged involvement in the crime. The police revealed that revenge was the motive behind the incident as class 12 student ended up her “friendship" with the main accused Sachin Arora (20) few months ago. READ MORE

Infosys Turns 40: Narayana Murthy Talks About Keeping Family Away from Infosys’ Leadership Positions

In a rare departure from his previous stance, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy admitted he was “completely wrong”, referring to the company’s policy of keeping family members of the company’s founders away from leadership positions. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here