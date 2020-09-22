News18 Afternoon Digest: Oppn to Boycott Rajya Sabha Till 3 Demands Met, Marathon India-China Talks and Other Top Stories

Opposition Vows to Boycott Rajya Sabha if Suspension of Eight MPs Not Revoked

The Opposition will boycott the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha till its three key demands, including the suspension of eight MPs is not revoked, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad declared in the upper house today even as the suspended members continued their sit-in on the lawns of the parliament complex after spending the night there in protest. Rajya Sabha’s deputy chairman Harivansh has, meanwhile, written an emotional letter to Venkaiah Naidu, announcing that he was on a day-long fast after his bid to placate the protesting members with tea failed to bear fruits. READ MORE

14-hour Talks Between India and China End Without Breakthrough But Both Sides Promise to Meet Again

India pressed for an early and complete disengagement of Chinese troops from friction points in eastern Ladakh as senior army commanders from both the countries held the sixth round of talks to ease the prolonged border standoff on Monday. But the marathon discussion, which began at around 9 am in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and went on for 14 hours, did not bring any breakthrough, sources told News18. READ MORE

Explained: What is MSP and Why is it so Important for the Protesting Farmers

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have taken to the streets, fearing that the farm bills will be the end of the Minimum Support Price regime. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified, saying his government is committed to provide a fair price to farmers through MSP and government procurement will continue as before. Now, the opposition has demanded that the government bring a bill which should ensure private players don't procure food grains below MSP. News18 explains what MSP is, and why it is an absolute necessity for farmers. READ MORE

Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-Talent Manager Jaya Saha Makes Shocking Claims About Drug Use

Sushant Singh Rajput's former talent manager Jaya Saha, in her questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), reportedly admitted to having chats over drugs with top actors in Bollywood. Jaya is an employee of KWAN Talent Management Agency, which manages several Bollywood bigwigs. Jaya is also being questioned based on her chats with Sushant's purported girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. READ MORE

CDC Finally Admits Coronavirus Spreads Through Air, Takes Guidance Down Hours Later

Can Covid-19 spread through air? As the virus enters its tenth month and our understanding about it grows more, recent research has suggested that the virus can transfer not just by respiratory droplets, but also by aerosols. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which had finally included the transmission through air, on Monday took down its guidance warning on possible airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus, saying that the draft recommendation was posted in error. READ MORE

3 Major Talking Points from Royal Challengers Bangalore's Last-gasp Win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

An opening win for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 seemed all but assured when, at the end of 15 overs, they were 121-2 and needed just 43 runs to beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. However, a superb final over from Yuzvendra Chahal - in which he dismissed first Bairstow then Vijay Shankar - turned the tide of the match completely and RCB ran out winners by 10 runs. Here are the major talking points from the IPL 2020 encounter between SRH and RCB. READ MORE