News18 Afternoon Digest: Osama's Ex-bodyguard Returns to Afghanistan from Pak, Sidharth Shukla Dies at 40 & Other Top Stories

Taliban, Al Qaeda Strengthening Ties? Osama’s Ex-bodyguard Returns to Afghanistan from Pakistan

Man behind Taliban-Al Qaeda nexus: Osama’s former bodyguard returns to Afghanistan, out of hiding after a decade. In a development that has got experts worried, Amin-Ul-Haq, Osama Bin Laden’s bodyguard and security in-charge who was in hiding for over 10 years, has resurfaced and reportedly reached Afghanistan.

Sidharth Shukla Dies at 40 LIVE Updates: Rashami Desai ‘Heartbroken,’ Fans Mourn Bigg Boss Winner’s Demise

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering a massive heart attack at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital on Thursday, September 2. Sidharth was 40. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. “He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago,” a senior Cooper Hospital official confirmed.

Mumbai Registers Spike in Dengue Hospitalisations in August; Santacruz, Parel & Bandra See Maximum Cases

It’s a double whammy for Mumbai as the city, reeling under the Covid wave, has seen a jump in August in hospitalisations due to dengue compared to the previous month. According to the BMC, more than 132 people required hospitalisation after testing positive for dengue, compared to a mere 28 last month, with authorities expecting the number to be higher as not all private admissions are notified.

Fast and Furious 9 Movie Review: Vin Diesel and John Cena Starrer Fails to Deliver Awe-inspiring Feel

The fizz in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise seems to be flattening out progressively. The ninth edition of this over-the-top, frenetic-paced, action-packed franchise opens with a promise but ends on a ridiculously convoluted and low note. The film is a bloated thriller with a weak and worn-out storyline that only die-hard ‘Fast & Furious’ fans would be able to follow. There is a semblance of a story only if you have the patience of sitting through loads of jaw-dropping, gravity and logic-defying stunts, which include a satellite and spaceship sequence.

Residing in Maharashtra & Fond of Liquor Chocolates? Beware! 1949 Law Can Get You Arrested

A little-known law under Section 65 (e) of the Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949 says that one cannot sell or possess an intoxicant without permission. Surprisingly, the law also encompasses chocolates laced with alcohols. Every year, tens of kilos of liquor chocolates are seized.

Elon Musk Says Filing Lawsuits Against SpaceX Is Jeff Bezos’ ‘Full-Time Job’

On July 5, founder of one of the largest online retail companies in the world, Jeff Bezos, stepped down as CEO. Bezos had founded Amazon in the garage of his rented home in Seattle, 1994. What started as an online bookstore all those decades ago, morphed into a mammoth of a company, that is worth over $1.7 trillion. So what has Bezos doing since stepping down? If you asked Tesla boss and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, he’d say Bezos’ full time new job is suing SpaceX. Bezos, who has turned this attention to space after stepping down, had largely been focusing on Blue Origin and travel to the edge of space for a month after stepping down. But the space race between the two billionaires seems to not only have taken a bitter turn, but also turned legal, as early in August, Bezos sued America’s leading space agency, NASA, for giving a contract to Musk’s SpaceX.

