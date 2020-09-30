News18 Afternoon Digest: Outrage Over Hathras Rape Victim's Cremation by Cops, Babri Demolition Verdict and Other Top Stories

Hathras Rape Victim Cremated by UP Police at 3am Despite Protests as Family Forcibly Kept Away

The body of the 20-year-old Dalit woman, who died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday after she was gang-raped allegedly by four upper caste men, was cremated by the police and district administration of Hathras around 3am on Wednesday against the wishes of the family. The woman's family members said the police forcibly performed the last rites last night even though they wanted to bring her body home one last time and cremate her in the morning as per customs.

28 Years On, Verdict in Babri Masjid Demolition Case Today; Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti on Trial

A trial court in Lucknow is today set to deliver the much-awaited judgment in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case in which BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are among the accused. Apart from Advani and Joshi, the accused include Union minister Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara. Irrespective of the judgment, the legal battle is far from over as either parties can appeal in higher courts.

General Atlantic to Invest Rs 3,675 Crore in Reliance Retail as RIL Seals Third Mega Deal This Month

American investment firm General Atlantic will invest Rs 3,675 crore in the retail unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, the Indian conglomerate said on Wednesday, bringing the total funding in Reliance Retail to over Rs 16,000 crore within a month. General Atlantic will pick up a 0.84 per cent stake in exchange and the investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.28 lakh crore, RIL said in an exchange filing on September 30.

Karnataka Assembly Bypolls: A Battle of Optics No One Can Afford to Lose

The Sira and RR Nagara bypolls are a matter of personal prestige for all three major parties in the fray. While names on the ballots are different, political pundits say the contest is actually between Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, state Congress president DK Shivakumar and JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy.

US Presidential Elections 2020: First Debate Veers from 'How You Doing?' to 'Will You Shut Up?'

It started out civilly enough, with President Donald Trump striding deliberately to his lectern, and Democrat Joe Biden nodding to his opponent and offering a "How you doing, man?". But within 15 minutes, the debate had devolved into a series of endless interruptions, with Biden, seemingly unable to complete a sentence, finally blurting out, "Will you shut up, man?" It was a chaotic and unusually bitter first presidential debate of the 2020 general election, made all the more unusual by the the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 Reduces Male Sex Hormone Levels Leading to More Deaths Among Men, Study Suggests

A new study has linked more men dying of Covid-19 globally than women to the ability of SARS-CoV-2 in depleting testosterone levels in the body. Initially the lower testosterone levels in the Covid-19 patients were associated with poor health condition, however a new study shows that it may be viral infection that is causing the level of male sex hormone to decrease, a report in The Print said.