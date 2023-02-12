News18 Afternoon Digest: Over 28,000 Killed in Turkey-Syria Earthquake; Ramesh Bais Appointed Next Maharashtra Guv & More

Latest in the Turkey-Syria earthquake, political updates from Maharashtra & other top stories

‘Difficult to Estimate, Can Double or More’: UN Chief as Death Toll in Turkey, Syria Quake Over 28,000

The death toll from the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria will double or more from the current toll of 28,000, UN chief Martin Griffiths said. The statement comes after the UN chief arrived in southern Turkey on Saturday to assess the quake’s damage. READ MORE

Ramesh Bais is Next Maharashtra Guv as Prez Accepts Koshyari’s Resignation; 12 Other New Appointments

Born in 1947, Bais was a Union Minister of State in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government from 1999. He was also a Lok Sabha MP. In the recent past, he served as the 18th Governor of Tripura from 2019-2021 and took over as the 10th Governor of Jharkhand in July 2021. READ MORE

Axis Bank Hikes FD Interest Rates, Now Offering Up To 8.01%; Check Latest FD Rates

Axis Bank FD rate hike comes at a time when major banks are increasing their fixed deposit interest rates after the repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India. READ MORE

ChatGPT’s Success Means Google, Microsoft Can Ask You To Pay For Searching Online

Tech companies found a new business model that is not based on advertisements. Very soon, you may have to pay to search for information on the internet. Sadly, the majority of internet users rely on Google and Microsoft to search. READ MORE

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Australia Make Major Change in Squad After Mitchell Swepson Flies Back Home

Australia have included spinner Matthew Kuhnemann in the squad ahead of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting February 17 in Delhi. According to cricket.com.au, he has replaced his Queensland teammate Mitchell Swepson who will be heading home to attend the birth of his child. READ MORE

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Reportedly Buy Brand New Home in Mumbai

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding has been making headlines every day for over a week now. As the newlyweds made their way to Mumbai on Saturday, a video of their new marital home has been doing the rounds of the internet. A video shared by the paparazzi on Instagram shows Sidharth and Kiara’s new apartment in Mumbai. READ MORE

