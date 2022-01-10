News18 Afternoon Digest: Over 300 Delhi Police Personnel, 80 Jail Inmates and Staffers Test Positive for Covid-19 & Other Top Stories

More Restrictions, Closure of Schools Likely in Madhya Pradesh Sees Steady Rise in Covid Cases

Amid increasing Covid-19 caseload in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on January 8 said district wise Covid-19 situation will be reviewed on Monday. Chouhan had expressed concern on the situation saying active cases have crossed 5,000 mark in the state and covid19 cases have surged by over 12 times in a week's time.

Over 300 Delhi Police Personnel, 80 Jail Inmates and Staffers Test Positive for Covid-19

Amid a surge in coronavirus infections in the national capital, more than 300 Delhi Police personnel, including the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Monday. "More than 300 police personnel have been infected. They belong to different units of the force and are under quarantine," said a senior police officer.

Delhi Reports More Covid-19 Deaths in Last 15 Days Than Between August and December

The national capital has reported 57 Covid-19 deaths since December 25, more than the number of pandemic fatalities between August and December, official data analysed by News18 shows.

American Tennis Star Jenson Brooksby Out of Australian Open Due to COVID-19

American Jenson Brooksby has pulled out of the Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of his departure to Melbourne, the 21-year-old said.

