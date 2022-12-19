News18 Afternoon Digest | Over 55,000 Farmers on Way to Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Mega Stir; FIFA World Cup Riots in France & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon digest, why over 55,000 farmers are on their way to Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan for a mega stir. In other news, we look at the pattern of hooliganism after games amid riots in France after Argentina’s FIFA victory and how much FIFA earned during Qatar World Cup 2022.

Over 55,000 Farmers on Way to Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan for Mega Stir, Traffic Advisory Issued; What’s The Protest About?

Over 55,000 farmers from various parts of the country are expected to reach Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Monday for the ‘Kisan Garjana’ rally being organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The protest is being organised from 11 am to 6 pm to seek various relief measures to improve the condition of farmers. READ MORE

Hindutva Ideologue Savarkar’s Portrait Unveiled in Karnataka Assembly Amid Protest by Opposition

As Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar’s portrait was undraped and displayed in the Karnataka Assembly hall by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the Opposition staged protests on the opening day of Winter Session. READ MORE

FIFA World Cup Riots in France: 13th Century ‘Manly’ Fights to Football Hooliganism of Today | EXPLAINED

After the FIFA World Cup’s conclusion in Qatar, French streets did not look too happy. Gathered in celebratory anticipation, the French national team’s loss to Argentina in the World Cup final should have put a somber full stop to the cheers. But soon enough, reports broke out of rioting by football fans in various cities, including Paris. READ MORE

How Much FIFA Earned During Qatar World Cup 2022; Rights Sales, Tickets; Check Full Revenue Break-Up

Finally, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ended on Sunday with a historic football match between Argentina and France, and a thrilling win by the South American country. The match showed the iconic performances of Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappe. The tournament, which required years of preparations and investments, fetched FIFA about $7.5 billion through commercial deals, which is $1 billion higher than what it had earned during the Russia World Cup in 2018. READ MORE

‘Should I Step Down As Head of Twitter?’ Elon Musk’s Latest Poll Leaves the Internet Surprised

Twitter head Elon Musk never fails to surprise users with something new every day. But this time it’s something audacious as he started the poll on the micro-blogging site asking users whether he should step down as the head of Twitter. He even assured ‘tweeps’ that he’d abide by the results so ‘be careful’. Musk’s question came amidst several controversies rising on social media after he took over as the CEO of Twitter in October. READ MORE

Deepika Padukone Fans Fume Over FIFA 2022 World Cup Outfit, Ask ‘Why Is She Dressed Like Duffel Bag?’

Deepika Padukone made history by becoming the first Indian to unveil the FIFA trophy at the FIFA 2022 World Cup on Sunday. The actress joined legendary Spanish footballer Iker Casillas at the unveiling ceremony. The actress was seen wearing a white shirt and brown overcoat, with a skirt and a black belt for the memorable occasion. While Deepika’s smile lit up the internet, her fans were angry with Louis Vuitton over the choice of clothes. READ MORE

