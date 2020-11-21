News18 Afternoon Digest: Pak Link to Slain Nagrota Terrorists, Pfizer Seeks First Emergency Nod for Covid Vaccine & Other Top Stories

Wireless Set Recovered from Slain Nagrota Terrorists Points to Pak Handlers, Meds Show Lahore Markings

A wireless set, medicines made in Pakistan were found in possession of terrorists slain in an encounter in Nagrota on Thursday. A preliminary assessment of investigators stated that the exchange between the alleged terrorists suggests that over ground workers were present near the border to guide these terrorists, and the infiltration happened from the Sambha sector.

Multiple Blasts Rock Kabul Ahead of Pompeo-Taliban Meeting in Qatar

A series of loud explosions shook central Kabul on Saturday, including several rockets that landed near the heavily fortified Green Zone where many embassies and international firms are based. The attack has been reported hours before the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to meet negotiators from the Taliban and the Afghan government.

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine World's First to Seek Emergency US Approval, Moderna Likely Next

Pfizer Inc applied to US health regulators for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine. The application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comes just days after Pfizer and German partner BioNTech reported final trial results that showed the vaccine was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 with no major safety concerns.

High Levels of Ultrafine PM 1 Particles Found in Delhi During Oct-Nov, Shows New NASA-Backed Analysis

A four-year high of farm fires in Punjab, local pollution and adverse weather conditions once again caused Delhi-NCR to breathe toxic air. Those living in Delhi-NCR breathed high levels of ultrafine PM 1 particles mid-October to mid-November, an interim analysis done as part of an ongoing NASA-funded study on pollution in north India and Indo-Gangetic plains revealed.

Teenager Among 8 Injured in Shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wisconsin, Gunman Still at Large

A shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall left seven adults and a teenager injured. Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at the Mayfair Mall in a brief update. The extent of the eight victims' injuries was unknown, but all were alive while the shooter was "no longer at the scene" when authorities arrived.

Twitter to Hand @POTUS Account to Biden on Inauguration Day Even as Trump Refuses to Concede

Twitter will hand control of the presidential @POTUS account to Joe Biden when he is sworn in on inauguration day, even if President Donald Trump has not conceded his election loss, US media reported. The social media giant is "actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021," Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio told Politico.

Saif Ali Khan Plans to Cancel His Autobiography, Says Not Prepared to Put Myself Through Abuse

The announcement of Saif Ali Khan's autobiography had not gone down well with a section of Twitter that began trolling the actor. Now, Saif is himself contemplating 'chickening out' of his book deal as he says he isn't prepared for the abuse that he will attract for being honest with his story.

Couldn't Train the Day I Wasn't Picked for Australia Tour, Reveals Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2020 was the season that belonged to the youngsters, and one of them was Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav. He became the first uncapped player to get to 2000 runs in IPL and had an excellent season with the bat, and many tipped him to make it to India squad for the Australia tour. But unfortunately that did not happen.