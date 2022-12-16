News18 Afternoon Digest | 'Pathaan' Song Row: Amitabh Bachchan's Comment Kicks Off BJP vs TMC & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon digest, we are looking at how the controversy over “Pathaan" movie song “Besharam Rang" is blowing out of proportion. A comment by Amitabh Bachchan during the 28th KIFF triggered a war of words between BJP and Trinamool Congress. In other news, we have the Bihar hooch tragedy where 44 people have already lost their lives.

‘Pathaan’ Song Row Plays Out at Kolkata Int’l Film Festival, Amitabh Bachchan’s Comment Kicks Off BJP vs TMC

While inaugurating the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan said that even now, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression. The veteran actor’s comment sparked a political row and ensued a war of words between Bengal’s ruling party Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. READ MORE

High And Dry: Bihar Hooch Horror Shows Nitish’s Prohibition Law Exists in Letter, Not in Spirit

The death toll due to spurious liquor consumption in Saran district of Bihar this week has reached at least 44 and patients are still getting admitted to hospital, sources told News18. While people in the villages said that due to fear of the administration, many were cremated without a post-mortem, the superintendent of police and district magistrate of Saran have given the official figure of only 26 deaths. READ MORE

Twitter Suspends Accounts of Several Journalists from CNN, NYT and Washington Post Without Explanation

Twitter on Thursday banned the accounts of more than a half-dozen journalists from news organizations including CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post without explanation. The Twitter accounts of journalists- including CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, The New York Times’ Ryan Mac, The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell and other journalists, who covered the social media’s new owner Elon Musk aggressively in the recent weeks, were permanently suspended. READ MORE

Agnipath: Govt Moves to Provide Equipment to Keep Firing Scores, High-End Gear to Train Agniveers

The Defence Ministry has initiated the process to provide high-end equipment and technology needed to train Agniveers who will be recruited under the Centre’s short-term military recruitment scheme Agnipath. The ministry intends to procure 37 units of Firing Range Automatic Scoring System under the Buy Indian category and has sought participation in the procurement process from prospective bidders. READ MORE

Avatar The Way of Water Review: James Cameron’s Underwater World Comes in Waves of Beauty and Flaws

Avatar: The Way of Water Review: I was an excited aspiring film journalist when Avatar (2009) was released. I remember dragging my family to the theatres to watch and celebrate James Cameron’s new world, Pandora. I vividly recall also being blown away by the concept, despite its flaws. Now, 13 years later, James Cameron has done it again with Avatar: The Way of Water. However, the flaws are a little more evident. READ MORE

Govt Slashes Windfall Tax by 65% on Petrol, Diesel, ATF Exports; Know Details

The government on December 16 slashed the windfall profit tax on domestically produced crude oil and also reduced the levy on diesel. The revised tax rates become effective from December 16, 2022. In a notification, the finance ministry said the windfall tax on locally produced crude oil has been cut to Rs 1,700 per tonne from Rs 4,900 per tonne. READ MORE

