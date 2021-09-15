News18 Afternoon Digest: Pele Leaves ICU After Tumor Removed; India Top Source of Social Media Misinformation on Covid & Other Stories

Terrorists Travelled Via Oman, Iran, Trained in Karachi by Pak Army for ‘Maximum Impact’

The six terrorists, including two Pakistan-trained terror operatives, arrested on Tuesday were trained in a farmhouse on the outskirts of Karachi by Pakistan army personnel and were taught “how to cause maximum damage". They were made to travel to Pakistan via two other countries. CNN-News18 has accessed exclusive travel and military training details of the group. The group was first made to go to Muscat, Oman’s port capital, on a valid visa where they quarantined for 10 days. After this, they were sent to Iran by sea. From Iran they went to Karachi, using a boat. READ MORE

Pele Leaves ICU After Tumor Removed

Brazilian football legend Pele left the intensive care unit of a Sao Paulo hospital on Tuesday after undergoing surgery for a suspected colon tumor. “The patient Edson Arantes do Nascimento is in good clinical condition and has left the intensive therapy unit. He will be recovering in a room," the Albert Einstein Hospital said in its latest medical bulletin. “I continue every day happier, with a lot of disposition to play 90 minutes, plus extra time. We will be together soon!" Pele wrote on Instagram, thanking fans for “thousands of loving messages". On Monday night one of his daughters, Kely Nascimento, gave an update on her father’s health on social media, accompanied by a close-up photo of the smiling 80-year-old football mega-star. READ MORE

Actor Nikita Rawal Robbed of Rs 7 Lakh at Gunpoint in Delhi, Says ‘Can’t Believe I’m Alive’

Actress Nikita Rawal recently became a victim of a burglary when she was held at gunpoint and robbed of Rs 7 lakh in New Delhi. The actor who has worked with Anil Kapoor in the 2008 movie Black and White found herself in the middle of a hostile robbery last week. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Nikita said that the incident happened at Shastri Nagar where she was staying with her aunt. The actress had a shooting scheduled in the national capital. The report mentions that a group of masked robbers took her hostage near the residence and demanded to surrender all the valuables that the actress had been carrying. At the time Nikita was carrying Rs 7 lakh in cash which she had to give to the robbers who were threatening her with a gun. READ MORE

India Top Source of Social Media Misinformation on Covid-19: Study

India produced the largest amount of social media misinformation on COVID-19 due to the country’s higher internet penetration rate, increasing social media consumption and users’ lack of internet literacy, according to a new study. The study, ‘Prevalence and Source Analysis of COVID-19 Misinformation in 138 Countries’, was published in Sage’s International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions journal. The study analysed 9,657 pieces of misinformation that originated in 138 countries. They were fact-checked by 94 organisations to understand the prevalence and sources of misinformation in different countries. READ MORE

Engineer’s Day 2021: PM Modi Greets Engineers; Pays Tribute to Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted engineers on Engineers Day, saying no words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. Engineer’s Day is observed on September 15 to mark the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya, a civil engineer and Diwan of Mysore known for his pioneering works. Modi tweeted, “Greetings on #EngineersDay to all hardworking engineers. No words are enough to thank them for their pivotal role in making our planet better and technologically advanced. I pay homage to the remarkable Shri M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and recall his accomplishments." READ MORE

How Much Neeraj Chopra Stock Values in the World of Facebook, Instagram: Rs 428 crore

Indian Olympic Gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra, has recently garnered a lot of traction in the public eye and become what is effectively a household name after his success at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He was the first athlete from India to secure a gold medal for the country in a track and field event. This revelatory achievement has turned him into an online phenomenon and a social media star. Since the day of the Olympics, the athlete’s stocks on social and digital media have been going up at a rapid pace. This was further supported by a research report issued by the research consultancy firm, YouGov SPORT. READ MORE

