News18 Afternoon Digest: Petrol Price Today Hiked for First Time in 2 Months; Pfizer Begins Study of Oral Drug for Covid-19 & Other Stories

With Drones & Jets, China Shows Off New Air Power Amid Rivalry With US, Eye on Disputed Territories

China on Tuesday showed off its increasingly sophisticated air power including surveillance drones and jets able to jam hostile electronic equipment, with an eye on disputed territories from Taiwan to the South China Sea and rivalry with the United States. The country’s biggest airshow, in the southern coastal city of Zhuhai, comes as Beijing pushes to meet a 2035 deadline to retool its military for modern warfare. China still lags the United States in terms of tech and investment in its war machine, but experts say it is narrowing the gap. A US intelligence report this year flagged China’s growing influence as one of America’s biggest threats. READ MORE

Petrol Price Today Hiked for First Time in 2 Months, Diesel Rises; Check Fuel Rates

Petrol price in India was hiked on Tuesday after over two months. Fuel prices across the country increased as international crude oil prices had climbed to a three-year high. While petrol had become expensive by up to 19 to 25 paise per litre, diesel price was up by 24 to 27 paise per litre. Fuel prices were at all-time high in India. A litre of petrol would cost Rs 107.47 in the financial capital. In Delhi, the retail price of petrol jumped to Rs 101.39 per litre after the recent price revision. This was the first increase in petrol price after July 17, according to state-run oil companies. The petrol price rose to Rs 101.87 in Kolkata. In Chennai, a litre of petrol was available at Rs 99.15 per litre. READ MORE

Ex-National Taekwondo Player and Former Indian Idol Participant Arrested for Snatching in Delhi

A28-year-old national-level two-time gold medallist taekwondo player, who also participated in TV show Indian Idol, was arrested in west Delhi for allegedly being involved in over 100 cases of snatching and robbery, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Suraj alias ‘Fighter’, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Uttam Nagar, they said. This is not the first, in fact, in 2017 he was arrested for allegedly being involved in more than 12 robberies. On Wednesday, police were patrolling in Delhi’s Moti Nagar area and saw a suspicious person on a scooter, following which, the man was intercepted. READ MORE

Don’t Treat Young Doctors as Football, SC Slams Centre Over Last Minute Changes to NEET 2021 Syllabus

Don’t treat young doctors as football in the game of power, the Supreme Court said on Monday, warning the Centre that it may pass structures if it is not satisfied with justification for last minute changes to the NEET Super Speciality Examination 2021 syllabus. The apex court said it “will not allow these young doctors to be placed in the hands of some insensitive bureaucrats”, and asked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), National Medical Commission (NMC) and National Board of Examination (NBE) to “put their house in order”. READ MORE

Kanhaiya Kumar’s Itinerary Ahead of Joining Congress Today Will Involve Invoking a Freedom Fighter

Putting all speculations to rest, CPI leader and former JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar will join the Congress on Tuesday as the Grand Old Party seeks to infuse new blood to ramp up its chances ahead of the 2025 Bihar elections. According to the itinerary, Kumar will begin his new innings by garlanding the statue of Bhagat Singh at the Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Park, ITO. This will be followed by his formal induction at the Congress headquarters at 3pm and a press conference at 3.30pm. Political circles were abuzz with Kumar jumping ship after he met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi amid reports that he was feeling “suffocated” in the CPI. READ MORE

Pfizer Begins Study of Oral Drug for Covid-19 Prevention

Pfizer announced Monday that it has started large-scale studies testing an oral antiviral drug for the prevention of COVID-19 among people who have been exposed to the virus. The mid-to-late-stage study will test Pfizer’s oral drug, PF-07321332, in up to 2,660 healthy adult participants aged 18 and older who reside in the same household as a person with a confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 infection, according to a press readout. The trial drug is designed to block the activity of a key enzyme needed for the virus to multiply and will be administered along with a low dosage of ritonavir, a medication widely used in combination treatments for HIV infection. READ MORE

‘Only Alternative’: Priyanka Gandhi is Now The Big Face on Uttar Pradesh Congress Posters

In Western Uttar Pradesh, Congress posters have Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the big face with a slogan “Congress is the only alternative in the state.” This is a clear message from the party that it will fight the UP elections with Priyanka as the face and will project itself as the main Opposition party and challenger to the BJP, though the party may be seen as weak on the ground. Party cadres have been pressing for Priyanka to be officially declared as the “CM Face” but the party has so far desisted from doing so. Priyanka is presently in the state on a 5-day tour. READ MORE

