News18 Afternoon Digest: PFI Had a Programme to Make India Islamic State by 2047, Maha ATS Charge Sheet Reveals & Other Stories

PFI Had a Programme to Make India Islamic State by 2047, Maharashtra ATS Charge Sheet Reveals

Nearly four months after the central government banned the Popular front of India (PFI), a charge sheet filed by Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) reveals that the outfit had intended to make India an Islamic country by the 100th anniversary of India’s Independence. READ MORE

Painted Roads, Lit Up City, Traffic Arrangement Made: Day Before UP Investors Summit, Lucknow in Action

With a hope that investment proposals more than double Uttar Pradesh’s GDP will come the state’s way, Lucknow is all set to host the three-day Global Investors Summit, beginning Friday. READ MORE

I Don’t Think Anyone in India Listens to Rahul Gandhi, Himanta Biswa Sarma Tells News18 | Exclusive

It is only people from a certain ecosystem that listen to and clap for Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday as he slammed the Opposition’s disruptions in Parliament in an exclusive interview to News18. READ MORE

Chinese Spy Balloon Part of Vast Surveillance Program, Targeted Many Countries Including India: Report

The US has said that Chinese spy balloon was part of a vast aerial surveillance program by Beijing, which operates from Hainan province off the country’s south coast. The officials also said that China has collected information on military assets in several countries. READ MORE

Even PM Modi Notices Pathaan Fever, Praises Houseful Shows In Srinagar During Lok Sabha Speech

Pathaan fever has truly taken over the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken notice! The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, has brought back houseful boards after what seems to be years and people are celebrating the film’s release like it is Diwali. While single screens in most cities had reported houseful shows in the first week of the film’s release, the most heartwarming reaction came from Srinagar as Inox Ram Munshi Bagh, Srinagar. READ MORE

Kiara Advani Twins With Hubby Sidharth Malhotra In FIRST Pics From Her Sasural, Distributes Sweets

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made their first appearance in New Delhi. Kiara and Sidharth were seen dressed in red for their appearance in Sid’s hometown. The couple landed in the capital a day after their wedding to perform a few ceremonies at Sidharth’s home. READ MORE

