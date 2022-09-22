News18 Afternoon Digest: PFI May be Banned as Mega Crackdown Continues, Raju Srivastav's Last Rites, iPhone 13 Sale on Flipkart & Other Top Stories

Mega Crackdown on PFI LIVE News Updates: Shah Meets NSA Doval, NIA, ED Brass as 106 Held; Kerala Police Detain PFI Workers After Protest

In near simultaneous raids across the length and breadth of the country, a multi-agency operation spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency on Thursday led to the arrest of 106 activists of the Popular Front of India in 11 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials said. The maximum number of arrests were made in Kerala (22) followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry and Delhi (3 each) and Rajasthan (2). According to the officials, the arrests were made during the raids which have been termed as the “largest-ever investigation process till date”. READ HERE

Raju Srivastava Funeral LIVE Updates: Comedian Cremated In Delhi, Family Members Bid Tearful Farewell

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday morning, over a month after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi where he breathed his last. The funeral will take place on Thursday morning, in New Delhi. The mortal remains of the late comedian were handed over to his family on Wednesday. READ MORE

iPhone 13 Flipkart Sale Price: iPhone 13 (128GB ) Priced Between Rs 48,000 And Rs 55,000 During Big Billion Days

If you were planning to buy the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) then buying it during the Flipkart Big Billion Days may help you save some money. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the iPhone 13 (128GB) was available at Rs 47,990– the lowest ever price– for a short duration after the price increased to around Rs 55,000. Note that this price is without any exchange offer. The Flipkart sale seems to be offering fluctuating prices for the iPhone 13. So, if you may want to keep a track of the pricing before clicking the buy button. READ MORE

‘How to Leave Russia’, ‘How to Break Arm at Home’: Russians Google-search Ways to Flee Putin’s Military Mobilisation Call

Google search trends in Russia showed a spike in queries like “how to leave” the country and “how to break an arm at home” ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s address on Wednesday in which he was expected to announce “martial law” and “mobilisation,” the latter of which he did in his speech. Within hours of Putin’s speech declaring a partial military mobilisation on Wednesday, men all over Russia – some of who for months managed to ignore the war in Ukraine so far — were thrown into chaos as they were summoned to duty. READ MORE

Exclusive | Endgame for PFI? Ban May Follow Mega Crackdown as Top Brass Faces UAPA, Terror Funding Charges

It seems unlikely that the Popular Front of India (PFI) — which faced its biggest crackdown yet on Thursday morning after pan-India, multi-agency raids led to several of its members being arrested — is likely to catch its breath anytime soon. Top sources have told CNN-News18 that the government is planning to ban the proscribed outfit in what is being seen as the final blow after its top leadership was arrested in two UAPA cases and many more face allegations of mobilising funds in the name of religious activities and creating tensions between communities. READ MORE

Meesho Announces 11-Day Break for Employees from October to Prioritise Mental Health; Know More

Homegrown social commerce platform Meesho, in yet another innovative step for its employees, has has announced an 11-day companywide break from October 22 to November 1 this year to help the staff rejuvenate their mental health. Called Reset and Recharge, this industry-first initiative will allow Meesho employees to “completely unplug from work and prioritise their mental well-being” after the busy festive sale period. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here