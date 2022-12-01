News18 Afternoon Digest: Phase 1 Polling Underway in High-Stake Gujarat; India's G20 Presidency Begins & Other Top Stories

Gujarat Elections: 19.13% Voter Turnout Till 11 am as Polling Underway

19.13% voter turnout was recorded until 11 am in the first phase of the Gujarat polls. Earlier, 4.2 per cent voter turnout was recorded until 9 am. Several BJP bigwigs including Union Ministers cast their votes even as campaigning for phase 2 continues. READ MORE

India’s G20 Presidency Will Work to Promote Universal Sense of One-Ness, PM Modi Writes

Today, India commences its G20 Presidency.The previous 17 Presidencies of the G20 delivered significant results — for ensuring macro-economic stability, rationalising international taxation, relieving debt-burden on countries, among many other outcomes. We will benefit from these achievements, and build further upon them. READ MORE

‘In the Name of the Father, Daughter’: Why Winning Nizamabad Matters to Telangana CM KCR, TRS

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is preparing the ground for the 2023 Assembly elections. Besides addressing a number of public meetings in the first week of December, he has also been overseeing many infrastructure projects across the state. READ MORE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Open For Public From Today: Days You Can Visit, What All To See | Full Details Here

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, home to the President of India will now be open for public viewing five days a week from today.The gates of the architectural masterpiece was opened for public by the initiative of Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee since August, 2012. READ MORE

Maharashtra Measles Outbreak: Cases Top 724, Over 300 Infections in Mumbai; Centre Issues Vaccination Guidelines

Maharashtra is facing a measles outbreak with the capital city Mumbai being the worst affected. Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 15 new measles cases and zero fatalities, according to civic officials. A Total of 323 cases were recorded in Maharashtra’s capital since the start of the year. READ MORE

Exclusive | What New Shiv Udhyan behind Kedarnath Temple And Chintan Sthals En Route to Shrine Will Look Like

A Shiv Udhyan (garden) behind the Kedarnath Temple in Kedar Valley to let pilgrims soak in the divinity of the shrine and four Chintan Sthals en route on the trek from Gaurikund to Kedarnath for pilgrims to meditate and rest — the union culture ministry will be executing these projects in eight months starting 2023. READ MORE

Former Members Chetan Sharma, Harvinder Singh Re-apply For BCCI Selector’s Positions: Report

Former BCCI chairman of selector Chetan Sharma has reapplied for the position in the All India Selectors Committee. Apart from Chetan, Harvinder Singh who was part of the selection panel from the Central Zone, also applied again for the post. READ MORE

