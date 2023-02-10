News18 Afternoon Digest: Photo of Turkish Woman Hugging Indian Army Officer in Quake-Hit Turkey Melts Hearts & Other Stories

Latest in the Turkey earthquake tragedy, Rajasthan Budget session and other top stories on News18.com.

Photo of Turkish Woman Hugging Indian Army Officer in Turkey’s Quake-Hit Hatay Will Melt Your Heart

A photo of a Turkish woman embracing an Indian Army officer helping with rescue operations in Turkey’s Hatay following the devastating earthquake that hit the country and northern Syria earlier this week has gone viral. READ MORE

Rajasthan Budget Goof-up: CM Gehlot Reads Excerpts of Previous Budget, Apologises After Uproar in House

In what looked like a major goof-up, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot “mistakenly" read out excerpts of the last budget instead of Budget 2023-24. READ MORE

ISRO’s Rocket SSLV-D2 Shoots to Success: About the Mission and Satellites | Explained

India on Friday got one more rocket to launch satellites. SSLV-D2 successfully orbited three satellites with its new rocket — Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). READ MORE

Farzi Review: Shahid Kapoor And Vijay Sethupathi’s Fake ‘Money Heist’ Is Worth Bingeing

When the stamp of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, better known as Raj and DK is printed on a project, you can’t help but set expectations from it. If the format is a series, it makes the hype all the more high, thanks to The Family Man. READ MORE

Salman Khan ‘Walked Away’ from Bhansali’s Inshallah After ‘Showdown,’ Reveals Rupin Suchak Who Designed 24 Sets for Film | Exclusive

Production designer and celebrity interior designer Rupin Suchak has become a prominent name in the film industry today. Mentored by ace production designer Sabu Cyril, he went on to work on films such as Ra One (2011), Happy Ending (2014), Ki & Ka, Dear Zindagi (both 2016), Padman (2018), and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (2022). READ MORE

