News18 Afternoon Digest: PLA Planning More Attacks Before Polls in Manipur, See Paytm Share Price & Other Top Stories

PLA Militant Also Injured in Manipur Ambush That Killed 7, Outfit Planning More Attacks Before Polls: Intel Inputs

A militant from the Manipur-based People’s Liberation Army was injured in the insurgent group’s attack on a convoy of the 46 Assam Rifles last week, in which the battalion’s Commanding Officer, wife and son, and four soldiers were killed. As per latest intelligence inputs, the injured militant was part of the team within the Imphal valley-based Meitei separatist group that laid the ambush.

Paytm Share Lists on BSE, NSE at 10% Discount Over Issue Price, See Paytm Share Price

Paytm IPO Listing: Paytm shares saw a anticlimactic debut on the Dalal Stree on Thursday, November 18 as the Paytm IPO got listed at the stock market. Paytm share opened at Rs 1,955 on Bombay Stock Exchange, an decrease of 9.07 per cent discount over the higher end of the issue price of Rs 2,150 per share. The shares further dipped to Rs 1,806.65 minutes after 10 am, which is a decrease of 15.97 per cent at the BSE. At the National Stock Exchange, the opening price was at a discount of about 10 per cent at Rs 1,950 on the day. At the NSE, too, the Paytm shares dipped further post 10 am.

Preity Zinta Becomes Mother of Twins Via Surrogacy, Posts Pic With Husband Gene Goodenough On Twitter

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has welcomed twins via surrogacy. She shared the good news with her followers on Twitter as she posted an image of her husband Gene Goodenough. Preity and Gene have become parents to twins, a boy and a girl, named Jai and Gia.

U-19 World Cup 2022: New Zealand Pull Out Due to ‘Quarantine Restrictions for Minors’

New Zealand have withdrawn from next year’s Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean citing the mandatory quarantine restriction the colts would face upon their return from the tournament. They have been replaced by Scotland in Group D, that also features hosts West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka.

‘Senorita’ Couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Announce Break up After 2 Years of Dating

After being friends for years, singer-musicians Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello officially started their romance on July 4, 2019. Now, they have broke up after two years of relationship. Mendes, 23, and Cabello, 24, announced their split on Instagram Wednesday with a joint statement.

Audi India Announces Price Hike of Upto Rs 22.12 Lakh on Selected Models in India

Luxury Sedan manufacturer, Audi, recently announced a hike in prices for selected models in India. The line-up that witnessed the hike includes the Audi A4, A6, Q8, RSQ8, RS7 Sportback, RS5, S5 Sportback, and the e-Tron range, reported Carwale.

