News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Hails Country's Special Sports Moment, India's Covid Tally to 8-Week High & Other Top Stories

Tokyo Paralympics: Medal Rush for India as PM Narendra Modi Hails Special Moment for Sports in the Country

dddss19-year-old Avani Lekhara claimed India’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games with Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 with a world record-equaling score of 249.6 after she qualified for the final in the seventh position. China’s Zhang Cuiping claimed silver while Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik won bronze. This is India’s fourth medal at the 2020 Games and fifth gold medal at the Games. After Bhavina Patel’s historic silver at Table Tennis, India’s first in the event, Lakhera also is the first shooter to claim a medal at the Games for India.

Festive Season Sends India’s Covid Tally to 8-Week High, Kerala Accounts For 66% of All Cases

The upward trend in Covid cases that followed the week after Onam celebrations sent India’s tally to an 8-week high with Kerala alone accounting for 66% of all cases. As per data, India recorded more than 2.9 lakh Covid cases in the week between August 23-29, an almost 32% jump from the tally in the preceding seven days. This was the highest number of weekly infections since the June 28-July 4 weeks when 3.05 lakh cases were recorded. India recorded a 10.5% rise in deaths from the virus during the week.

Google Pay Will Soon Allow Indian Users To Open Fixed Deposits Straight From App

Google will soon allow users in India to open fixed deposits (FDs) through its digital payments app Google Pay. This comes as part of the recently-announced partnership of Google with Indian fintech startup Setu. The development, first reported by Mashable, hints that Google Pay will initially offer its user’s FDs of Equitas Small Finance Bank for up to one year. Later on, other banks like Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank are also expected to join the list soon.

UAE Resumes Tourist Visa Facility for Fully Vaccinated Passengers from India

In a move that would cheer up thousands of leisure seeking travellers, UAE has announced to resume tourist visas for fully vaccinated travellers from today. The move comes as the daily number of positive cases continued to drop in the country, having gone lower than 1,000 since last week. The vaccination rate was closing on the 92 per cent mark, the highest in the world after Malta.

Andy Flower Turns Down Offer to Coach Pakistan Cricket Team

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower has reportedly turned down the offer to coach the Pakistan cricket team. Reports say that he has informed the board about his busy schedule as one of the reasons why he won’t be able to take up the job. Pakistan Cricket Board was interested in roping in Flower as the head coach of the men’s team as a replacement for the incumbent Misbah-ul-Haq, who has been a mixed bag for the side. This decision was made after Pakistan was beaten by England 1-2 in the T20i series in July.

How an Insta Influencer Raised Over Rs 51 Crore to Rescue Dozens From Afghanistan

Dozens of desperate Afghans who had been trying to flee the Taliban before Tuesday’s deadline for the U.S. withdrawal from Kabul made it to safety with help from an unexpected place: Instagram influencer Quentin Quarantino. Quarantino is the alter ego of 25-year-old Tommy Marcus of New York City, previously best-known for his liberal memes and his jokes about opponents of COVID-19 vaccinations. Along with his followers, Quarantino raised $7 million within days on GoFundMe to launch rescue missions into Afghanistan to evacuate as many people as possible, many of whom said they had been threatened by the Taliban. On Wednesday, their mission “Operation Flyaway" helped ferry 51 people from Afghanistan to Uganda on a privately chartered plane financed by the GoFundMe campaign.

RCB Allrounder Washington Sundar Out of IPL 2021; Doubtful For T20 World Cup Too

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be without their allrounder Washington Sundar for the UAE leg of IPL 2021 after he failed to fully recover from an finger injury. Sundar had sustained the injury in UK last month which ruled him out of the ongoing Test series between India and England as well.

