News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi and CMs Likely to be Vaccinated Against Covid-19 in Round 2, Sensex Hits 50,000-mark on Global Cues

PM Modi and CMs Likely to be Vaccinated Against Covid-19 in Round 2, Netas Above 50 will be Next: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers are likely to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in the second round, sources said. The PM said in the CMs' meet that the turn of other politicians, who are above 50, will come in the next phase. After healthcare and frontline workers such as police, armed forces and municipal workers, the third category to be vaccinated is likely to be people over the age of 50. READ MORE

No End to Yediyurappa's Woes After Cabinet Rejig as Seniors Unhappy With Portfolios Threaten to Quit

After a much-delayed cabinet expansion, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is facing yet another crisis. He has rejigged some portfolios and most of the newly inducted ministers and some seniors are unhappy with it. Yediyurappa has cut two high-profile ministers to size by changing the portfolio of JC Madhuswamy and taking away Medical Education from Dr. K Sudhakar. READ MORE

Market at Record High, Sensex Hits 50,000-mark on Global Cues, Reliance, Bajaj Auto Top Gainers

Sensex hit 50,000-mark at pre-open on global cues on Thursday. At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 211.40 points or 0.42% at 50,003.52, and the Nifty was up 146 points or 1.00% at 14,790.70. The markets are said to be reacting to the strong cues coming from global markets with Joe Biden being sworn in as the President of the United States. READ MORE

Joe Biden Rolls Back Trump Policies on Wall, Visitors from Muslim-majority Nations, Rejoins Paris Accord

US President Joe Biden signed 15 executive actions shortly after being sworn on Wednesday, undoing policies put in place by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, and making his first moves on the pandemic and climate change. Signing several actions in front of reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, Biden said there was "no time to waste" in issuing the executive orders. READ MORE

Covid Diplomacy: Why India's Supply of Vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh is Strategically Relevant

India’s soft diplomacy has been on display during the Covid-19 pandemic — from supplying medicines like hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol and medical equipment to other countries, to New Delhi kick-starting the supply of Indian-manufactured coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday to neighbouring countries as a goodwill gesture. A chunk of the vaccines being dispatched to the neighbouring countries is on a grant basis. READ MORE

Sister Announces Scholarship of Rs 25.5 Lakh on Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary

To mark late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 35th birth anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who is based out of America, has announced a scholarship worth USD 35,000 which almost equals out to around Rs 25.5 lakhs for "anyone who is interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley". READ MORE

Joe Biden's Bible, Sitting Bernie Sanders, Where is Barron Trump? Best Memes From US Inauguration

As the series of events were unfolding during Inauguration Day, the memers of the world united on Twitter to give us a quick rundown of the historic event through memes. Bernie Sanders wearing a grey jacket, hand-warming mittens, and sitting on a chair cross-legged became the meme for the ages. READ MORE