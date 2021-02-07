News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Arrives in Assam's Dhekiajuli to Launch Projects, AIADMK Accuses Sasikala of Trying to Incite Riots & Other Top Stories

PM Modi Arrives in Assam's Dhekiajuli to Launch Several Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Assam and West Bengal today for inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of several development projects and will also address public meetings on these occasions in the two poll-bound states. His office said PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of two hospitals and launch 'Asom Mala', a programme for state highways and major district roads, at Dhekiajuli in Assam. READ MORE

AIADMK Accuses Sasikala of Trying to Incite Riots in Tamil Nadu

VK Sasikala, close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J jayalalithaa, could incite riots on her return by deliberately provoking sentiments, the ruling AIADMK government alleged on Saturday. Senior ministers of the ruling party met Tamil Nadu DGP for the second time in two days to complain about the possibility of riots erupting when Sasikala returns to her home state on February 8. READ MORE

Who is Mo Dhaliwal? The Man Suspected to be Behind Greta Thunberg's Toolkit on Farmers' Protest

It’s been two days since a toolkit shared on Twitter by teen Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg caused uproar in India. The toolkit shared by Thunberg offered advice, including joining on-the-ground protests and showing support on social media. The Delhi Police said the toolkit creators appeared to “create disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups and encourage disaffection.” READ MORE

‘Walked Out Silently, May be to Avoid Backlash': Munawar Faruqui's Late-Night Release from Prison

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui walked out of Indore central jail late on Saturday night, a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The Apex court also stayed the production warrant issued against Faruqui by a court in Prayagraj in connection with an FIR lodged there. READ MORE

Rakesh Tikait Wants Farmers to Protest with Pic of Kin in Forces

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who has become the face of farmers' protest with his leadership skills, has a new appeal for the protesters to counter the measures taken by state authorities. He has apparently asked farmers, who have family members serving in the defence and police forces, to arrive at the protest sites with the pictures of their kin. READ MORE

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Chennai: India 59-2 at Lunch

India vs England live score, ENG 44-2, India lost another wicket here. Anderson has pulled off a great catch at mid on. Archer pitches the ball up an Gill hits it to the fielder. He is out for 29. Pujara and Kohli need to build a big partnership. READ MORE

Actress Gehana Vasisth Arrested For Shooting Pornographic Videos: Report

Actress Gehana Vasisth, who has been a part of several movies and web-series including ALT Balaji's Gandii Baat has been arrested by police for allegedly shooting and uploading pornographic videos. Gehana, whose real name is Vandana Tiwari, has been arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police and will be produced in front of a court on Monday. READ MORE