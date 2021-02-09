News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Bids Emotional Goodbye to Azad in RS, Actor Deep Sidhu Arrested & Other Top Stories

PM Modi Bids Emotional Goodbye to 'True Friend' Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha, Says 'Won't Let You Retire'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bidding farewell to retiring members of the Rajya Sabha, became especially emotional while recalling his memories with Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, saying whoever replaces him will have difficulty living up to his work. "The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House," PM Modi said, speaking in the Rajya Sabha.

Actor Deep Sidhu Arrested For Instigating Red Fort Violence During Farmers' Stir On Republic Day

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been arrested by the the special cell of the Delhi police on Tuesday on charges of instigating violence during the tractor rally on Republic Day. Reports suggest he was arrested from Punjab's Zikarpur. Several teams of the Delhi police's crime branch have been searching for Sidhu after several farmers accused him of playing a role in the violence at the Red Fort on January 26. Since then, Sidhu has been uploading videos on Facebook.

Twitter Says Seeking Dialogue with IT Minister, Safety of Staff Key After Rare Confrontation Over Accounts

Twitter on Monday said that it has reached out to electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad for a formal talk and it had shared an update with the government after it was sent a notice for not complying with an order to restrict access to some accounts. The microblogging platform had restored access to 257 accounts it had temporarily blocked after a government order, getting into a confrontation with the ministry

New Labour Codes May Allow 4-day Work Week But With Longer Hours

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment is working to roll out new labour codes, where it proposes flexibility to companies to reduce the number of working days to four days a week and provide free medical check-ups to workers through state insurance. However, the cap on working hours of 48 hours per week will remain sacrosanct. Companies will have to give three days’ of paid leaves and 12 hours of work per day to their employees with the consent of the workers, said Labour and Employment Secretary Apurva Chandra said on Monday.

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 5 at Chennai: IND 144-6 at Lunch

LUNCH: India on the back foot in the match here. James Anderson has pushed the hosts out of this match. It's 144-6. A quick interview with James Anderson. The English seamer says that it is going to be a hard day for them and adds that they saw India showing good fight recently in Australia. Mentions that it will be a day of hard work. Tells that the surface is very abrasive and they are not far away from getting reverse. He is looking forward to work well in tandem with the spinners.

Ranbir Kapoor's Sweet Gesture for Alia Bhatt Proves He's the Best Boyfriend

Ranbir Kapoor is opening up his closet for fans for the sake of charity. His girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt informed fans through social media that some items from Ranbir's personal wardrobe have been put up for sale to help kids battling cancer. "Tada... Ranbir is sharing his wardrobe with you. Proceeds will provide holistic nutrition to children fighting cancer," Alia shared via her Instagram stories. Ranbir's venture has been recognized by the platform Co-Exist, which was founded by Alia and "works towards the issues of animal and ecological welfare."