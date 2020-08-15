News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Calls for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in 7th Independence Day Speech and Other Top Stories

'Make in India, Make for World': PM Modi's Focus on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in I-Day Speech

Expanding his India first pitch to ‘Make in India, Make for World’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India must become self-reliant and use its vast natural resources to produce for the domestic as well as the global market. He was addressing the nation from the Red Fort on India’s 74th Independence Day, Modi said that in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians have pledged to build an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. READ MORE HERE.

PM Modi Launches National Digital Health Mission. Here’s All You Need to Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday rolled out the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) from the majestic Red Fort as he delivered his seventh straight Independence Day speech. The NDHM aims to create a digital ecosystem where every Indian will be given a health ID with a digital health record. This personal health record will be an account tracking ailments, tests and treatments. News18 explains the important contours of the new mission. READ MORE HERE.

Have More Indians Than Kamala Harris, Wish Biden Chose 'Beauty' Pocahontas Instead: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump, after his repetition of the controversial 'birther theory' to question Kamala Harris' eligibility in running for Vice President, has issued a fresh attack on his democratic opponent. Speaking to the media, Trump called Harris "worse than Joe Biden", adding that she was of Indian descent, and that he had "more Indians than she has". He said he would have preferred if his democratic adversary Biden had chosen 'Pocahontas' instead. Trump calls Senator Elizabeth Warren 'Pocahontas' in a jibe at her Native-American heritage. READ MORE HERE.

PM Modi Says India Will Mass Produce Covid-19 Vaccine, Deliver it to Every Indian

India is ready to mass produce Covid-19 vaccines when scientists give the go-ahead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech on Saturday. "Along with mass-production, the roadmap for distribution of vaccine to every single Indian in the least possible time is also ready," Modi said. "The country is also ready for mass production of those vaccines." READ MORE HERE.

Also Watch Low Key Celebrations At Red Fort As India Marks 74th Independence Day Amid COVID-19 | CNN News18

Ankita Lokhande Shares Bank Statements After Claims That Sushant Was Paying Her Flat EMIs

Actress Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared copies of her bank statements on social media soon after reports emerged claiming the late actor was paying EMIs for her flat. READ MORE HERE.