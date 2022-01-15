News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Declares Jan 16 as National Startup Day, IED Used in Ghazipur Bomb Had RDX Other Top Stories

PM Modi Pegs Startups as Backbone of New India, Declares Jan 16 as National Startup Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with over 150 startups across different sectors. The Prime Minister, during his interaction via video conferencing, said that startups are going to be the backbone of new India. He added that from now on, January 16 is going to be celebrated as National Startup Day.

Ghazipur Bomb Scare: IED Had RDX; Police Say Proper Recce Done Before Planting Explosives

Days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, an unattended bag containing an IED device was found at Ghazipur flower market on Friday and was later diffused. The security apparatus in the city is on high alert in the run-up to the event. NSG Director General MA Ganapathy told ANI, “the Bomb Disposal Squad prima facie found chemical compounds like RDX and ammonium nitrate in the manufacture of IED recovered from Ghazipur."

Australian Open More Important Than Any Player: Rafa Nadal on Novak Djokovic Saga

Rafael Nadal took a swipe at rival Novak Djokovic on Saturday as the world number one fights deportation from Australia, saying: “The Australian Open is much more important than any one player." Ahead of the start of the first Grand Slam on Monday, Nadal told reporters at Melbourne Park: “Australian Open will be a great Australian Open with or without him."

Fake GST Racket Worth More than Rs 4,500 Crore Busted in Delhi, 1 Held. Know Details

Officials of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, or DGGI, have arrested an individual for operating a syndicate and issuing fake invoices of Rs 4,521 crore for availing input tax credit (ITC) benefit under goods and services tax. The GST department notified about the arrest in a statement a day back, saying that the DGGI officials had made the arrest from West Bengal’s Kolkata after receiving a complaint in Delhi. It said scrutiny of tally data has shown that there are 636 firms being operated by this syndicate and the mastermind of the syndicate has accepted that they have issued only invoices in these firms and not supplied any goods against them.

Paralysed Jharkhand Man Claims He Started Walking Again After Taking Covid Vaccine

A man from Jharkhand, who had been bedridden for four years, claimed that he started walking again after taking the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Dularchand Munda, 44, hailing from Bokaro district had met with an accident that caused him to lose his voice and become bedridden, reported India Today. He received the first dose of Covishield on January 4, and has reportedly started walking again. Dr Albel Kerketta, medical in-charge of Petarwar community health centre, said that Dularchand’s body started reacting to the vaccine a day after receiving it. Dularchand claimed that he not only regained mobility, but also got back his voice. As per news agency ANI, Dularchand is of the opinion that a miracle happened to him after getting the jab against Covid-19.

To Prevent Vote Consolidation Against BJP, Muslim Rashtriya Manch Makes an Appeal to UP Voters

Consider welfare schemes for Muslims by Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath governments, leave behind 70 years of “bonded slavery” by other parties, and look beyond being seen as vote banks: this is the appeal made by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch to mobilise Muslims in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh to vote for the BJP.

Education Minister Invites Students, Teachers, Parents to Participate in PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022’

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday invited students, teachers and parents to participate in the 5th edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022" and get a chance to be mentored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Valuable mantras to beat exam stress, excelling in career & life and much more! Here is your chance to get mentored directly by PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Inviting students, teachers and parents to participate in #PPC2022," Pradhan tweeted sharing the registration link.

Salman Khan Files Defamation Suit Against His Panvel Farmhouse Neighbour for Derogatory Comments

Superstar Salman Khan has filed a defamation suit against Ketan Kakkar, his neighbour at the Panvel Farmhouse. The Dabangg Khan has accused his neighbour Ketan of defaming Salman in the media. On January 14, Salman’s legal team demanded all the abusive content against him on social networking sites be removed or blocked.

