News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Gives Sneak Peek Into Power-Packed Plan; China's High-Tech Push Seeks to Reassert Global Factory Dominance and Other Stories

In Address Ahead of US Visit, PM Modi Gives Sneak Peek Into Power-Packed Plan | FULL STATEMENT

Ahead of his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it an “occasion to strengthen strategic partnership with the US and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia." On his three-day visit, the Prime Minister will participate in the first in person summit of Quad Leaders, address the United Nations General Assembly and also have his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden since his election. READ MORE

Harley-Davidson Unveils its First-Ever Electric Bicycle Called Serial 1, To Go on Sale This Year

Harley-Davidson unveiled its first-ever electric bicycle — Serial 1 — inspired by the brand’s very first motorcycle from 1903 last year and now the company has said that it will only make 650 units, half of which will be available for purchase in the US. Interested customers can pre-order one on the company’s website, and deliveries are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year, The Verge reported. READ MORE

Assam Forest Department Will Burn 2,467 Rhino Horns Today, Build Animal from Ashes. Here’s Why

To mark World Rhino Day 2021, preparations are almost complete for a unique cremation ceremony, where 2,479 rhino horns will be burnt in the sporting field of Bokakhat, Assam on Wednesday. As many as six giant gas furnaces, each with three tiers are in place to burn these horns which have been preserved for years. READ MORE

Willie Garson, ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘White Collar’ Actor, Dies at 57

Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the “Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. In “Sex and the City," Garson played Stanford Blatch, friend and confidant of protagonist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). He appeared regularly in the series throughout its run and in both films. READ MORE

Cheque Rule Change: Cheque Book of these Banks to Become Invalid from Next Month

The tweet that was issued from their official Twitter account read: “The old cheque book of eOBC and eUNI are going to be discontinued from 1-10-2021. Please replace your old cheque book of e-OBC and e-UNI with the PNB cheque book with updated PNB IFSC and MICR.” READ MORE

China’s High-Tech Push Seeks to Reassert Global Factory Dominance

At a factory in China’s north, workers are busy testing an automated vehicle designed to move bulky items around industrial spaces, one of a new generation of robots Beijing wants to shift the country’s manufacturing up the value chain. The robot’s Tianjin-based maker has received tax breaks and government-guaranteed loans to build products that modernise China’s vast factory sector and advance its technological expertise. READ MORE

