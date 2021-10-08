News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Greets IAF on Air Force Day, Sameer Wankhede Issues Warning on Mumbai Drugs Bust Case & Other Top Stories

Indian Air Force Day: PM Modi, Prez Kovind Lead Nation in Celebrating the IAF on 89th Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led India in celebrating the Indian Air Force on its 89th anniversary. Calling the country’s Air Force “is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism", PM Modi tweeted on Friday morning, and union ministers joined him.

Sameer Wankhede’s Warning on Mumbai Drugs Bust Case: ‘Just Filed Case, Have 6 months to Probe’

A foreign national has been intercepted in the Mumbai cruise drugs case and will be produced in court on Friday, said NCB director Sameer Wankhede. He added that the agency still has six months to investigate the matter as so far only a case had been registered against the eight accused.

New Video Game ‘Exhausted Man’ Lets You Pretend to Be Tired Online Too

Chinese developer Candleman Games is working on a PC video game in which players step into the shoes of a very tired character who nevertheless goes about achieving all his daily tasks. The demo is available now for free download. Could this be the world’s most exhausting game? “Exhausted Man," developed by publisher Candleman Games, has just been showcased at the Steam Next Festival, which ends Thursday, October 7. As part of the event, formerly known to gamers as the Steam Game Festival, and running since the beginning of the month, many PC gamers have been able to test demos of video games in development. In “Exhausted Man," the Chinese publisher and developer plays with the laws of physics. The blue-haired character is extremely tired, refuses to sleep and performs all his daily tasks by crawling around. He wriggles and slides on the ground, his body weak and flaccid. And that’s the whole point of the game.

‘People Throwing Luggage, Chaos Everywhere’: Heavy Navratri Rush Turns Mumbai Airport into Panic Box

The Mumbai International Airport witnessed chaos and massive rush of passengers on Friday morning as people left the city for their hometowns for the Navratri festival. The terminal looked like a crowded railway station. A number of people reportedly missed their flight in all the commotion and blamed the airport authorities for poor management of the crowd that forced them to remain stuck in long queues.

IAF’s Prompt Actions in Eastern Ladakh Testament to Its Combat Readiness: IAF Chief

The Indian Air Force’s prompt actions in response to developments in eastern Ladakh last year were a testament to the combat readiness of the force, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhary said on Friday.

ICC a Politicised Body, We Need to Reduce Our Dependence on it: Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja has disclosed that 50 percent of the board’s budget is based around the funds it gets from the International Cricket Council whose “revenues are generated mainly from India".

In UK, Chinese Takeaway Fined Rs. 9 Lakh For Serving Raw Meat to Customer

A Chinese takeaway joint situated in Cornwall, UK, was found guilty of violating food safety norms and fined 9000 pounds (over Rs 9 lakh). Its owner, Kai Kuang Chiam, was found guilty under nine sections of the law.

