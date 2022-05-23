News18 Afternoon Digest: PM in Japan for Quad Summit, Traffic Snarls, Waterlogging in Delhi-NCR as Heavy Rains Lash City & Other Top Stories

Modi in Japan LIVE Updates: PM Holds Talks With Uniqlo Chairman, Suzuki Adviser, Discusses Prospects in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

Delhi-NCR Rain LIVE: Traffic Snarls, Waterlogging in Parts of City and NCR After Heavy Rain; WFH Advisory for Private Offices in Gurugram

Several parts of Delhi-NCR received rains with gusty winds in Delhi as the temperatures dropped by ten degrees. The downpour led to several trees being uprooted in the capital while parts of Gurugram remained waterlogged. Passengers were stuck at Delhi’s IGI airport as flights were delayed and diverted due to the bad weather.

Vismaya Dowry Death Case: Kerala Court Convicts Accused Husband Kiran Kumar

The additional sessions court in Kerala’s Kollam on Monday held S Kiran Kumar guilty for the dowry death of her wife Kiran Kumar Vismaya. Vismaya, an Ayurveda medical student was found dead in her husband’s house under mysterious circumstances after she had complained of dowry harassment.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Taken to Patiala Hospital for Medical Check-up After 2 Nights in Jail

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been sentenced to one-year jail term in a road-rage case, was on Monday brought to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala for a medical checkup.

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Million-Dollar Smile In Green Polka-Dot Outfit

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is currently at the Cannes Film Festival and with each passing day, she is leaving no stone unturned to impress fans with stunning looks. In the latest pictures from Cannes, Deepika Padukone can be seen flaunting her retro-queen vibes as she poses in a green outfit. She wore a green jumpsuit with white polka dots on it. The actress accessorised her look with silver hoop earrings. What further added charm to her look is her million-dollar smile!

