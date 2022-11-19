News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Inaugurates Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal; Cops Find Possible Murder Weapon in Delhi Case And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition we are covering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal, ongoing probe of the brutal Delhi murder, Satyendra Jain’s inside video from Tihar jail and more.

Cops Find Possible Murder Weapon, Access Oct 18 CCTV Footage of Aaftab Discarding Shraddha’s Body Parts

Amid calls from across the sections of society demanding capital punishment for Aaftab Amin Poonawala- who allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces- the Delhi police is taking extra precautions to keep him safe.To ensure his safety, cops are reportedly continuously changing Poonawala's location and keeping him at different police stations and other locations in South Delhi.

PM Modi Inaugurates Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal; Why It’s a New Flight for North-east

In a key step to boost connectivity in North-East, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated on Saturday the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh 'Donyi Polo' in Itanagar. The airport's name reflects the age-old indigenous reverence to Sun 'Donyi' and the Moon 'Polo' in Arunachal Pradesh, as per a government press release.

BJP Releases Video of Satyendar Jain Getting Massage in Tihar Jail, AAP Says Docs Advised him Regular Physiotherapy

The Bharatiya Janata Party released an old video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain getting a message inside Tihar jail on Saturday, days after it was reported that the Delhi minister is "receiving VIP treatment" in prison.

Ahmed Patel’s ‘Jhoola’ is Still & Empty, Much Like Gujarat Congress. Will His Absence Swing Votes for BJP, AAP?

A big 'jhoola' sits empty in a sprawling living room. It was Ahmed Patel's favourite place to sit. The emptiness of the 'jhoola', now occasionally used by his daughter Mumtaz Patel, reflects the emptiness of the Congress in Bharuch which was represented by AP, as Patel was called for decades. It perhaps also reflects the stillness within the Congress in the state.

Elon Musk Announces New Twitter Policy To Curb Hate Speech | This is What it Says

Amid an exodus of resignations at "Twitter 2.0," Owner Elon Musk on Friday announced a new content moderation policy to control hate speech and negative tweets on the social media giant. This he says, is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. In the new policy, negative or hate tweets will be "deboosted and demonetized," which essentially means that they won't be visible to a user unless they specially look for it.

1,600 Ballistic Shields, 7,000 Body Worn Cameras, 15,000 Helmets: Army’s Procurements to Sharpen Edge in Counter-Terror Ops

In a bid to sharpen its edge in counter-terrorism operations, the Army is looking to buy nearly 1,600 ballistic shields, 15,000 ballistic helmets and 7,000 body worn camera systems from Indian vendors through the fast-track procedure. All the three equipment have been accorded 'Acceptance of Necessity' by the government earlier this month.

After Sacking Chetan Sharma-led Selection Panel, BCCI Likely to Introduce Split Captaincy: Report

The BCCI on Friday made a massive decision, something which seems to be an aftermath of India's horrendous exit from the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The Indian cricket board sacked the Chetan Sharma-led committee of selectors with immediate effect and at the same time, invited fresh applications for the vacant post. The last date for application is November 28.

