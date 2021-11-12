News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Launches Integrated Ombudsman Schemes & Other Top Stories

PM Modi LIVE: RBI Retail Direct, Integrated Ombudsman Schemes Launched. Key Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled two much-awaited schemes of Reserve Bank of India — the Retail Direct scheme and the Integrated Ombudsman scheme. These two schemes will make investments and lodging and addressing investment related concerns easier and faster. RBI Retail Direct scheme will allow you to invest directly in government securities. The Integrated Ombudsman scheme aims to simplify the process of redress of grievances easier. READ MORE

‘Chance for Course Correction’: HC Grants Bail to 18-year-old Rape Accused, Asks Him to Plant Trees

Granting bail to an 18-year-old rape accused, the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court stated “a chance be given to the applicant for course correction.” Justice Anand Pathak relied on the submission that the applicant was a young boy aged 18 years without a criminal record. The order stated, “considering the submission of learned counsel for the parties and the fact that applicant is a young boy aged 18 years without any criminal record, therefore, a chance be given to the applicant for course correction." READ MORE

Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kurup Lands in Legal Trouble; Case Filed Against Film in Kerala HC

A resident from Kochi, Kerala, has filed a case against Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kurup, which hits the theatres today, November 12. According to the PIL, the movie may infringe the privacy of Sukumara Kurup, the criminal on whom the story is based.

The Kerala High Court has issued notices to the Centre, the state government, Interpol, and film producers in response to the PIL, according to The Indian Express. The court, however, has not issued a stay order on the film. READ MORE

‘Covaxin Assessed on Exactly Same Criteria as Others’: WHO on Bharat Biotech’s Claims of ‘So Much Scrutiny’

Covaxin was assessed on “exactly the same” criteria as other vaccines, the World Health told News18.com, refuting the claims of Bharat Biotech’s chief Dr Krishna Ella who had questioned the “excessive” scrutiny. In an emailed response to the queries sent by News18.com, WHO replied that “The emergency use listing process is a neutral, technically rigorous process and non-political, with independent regulatory experts contributing to evaluations and advising WHO.” READ MORE

Relief for Immigrant Spouses in US, Biden Admin Approves Automatic Work Authorisation Permits

I​n yet another immigration-friendly move, the Biden administration has agreed to provide automatic work authorisation permits to spouses of H-1B visa holders, a step that would benefit thousands of Indian-American women. The settlement in this regard was reached by the department of homeland security in a class-action lawsuit, which was filed by the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) on behalf of immigrant spouses this summer. READ MORE

Aditya Chopra to Launch Yash Raj Films’ OTT Platform, Will Invest Rs 500 Crores

Aditya Chopra has reportedly set his eyes on the digital space as the filmmaker plans to invest a whopping Rs 500 crore for the OTT venture of his banner Yash Raj Films. Chopra, the director of hits like “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" and “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi", aims to reshape the digital content market with YRF’s OTT venture, which will be called YRF Entertainment. READ MORE

Want Good Diplomatic Ties With India, NSA Conference in Better Interest of Afghanistan, Say Taliban.

After India held the first NSA-level Afghanistan conference in New Delhi on November 10, the Taliban said India was an important country in the region, and that they wanted to maintain good diplomatic ties with the neighbouring country. READ MORE

