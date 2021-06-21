News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Launches mYoga App on Yoga Day 2021, Summer Solstice Today & Other Top Stories

mYoga App: All You Need to Know About the ‘Daily Companion’ Launched by PM Modi on Yoga Day 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave the mantra of ‘Yoga se sahyog tak’ while announcing the launch of the mYoga app for yoga training videos that will be available worldwide in different languages and said that the application will play a ‘great role’ in expanding yoga across the globe. “In collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO), India has taken another important step. Now there will be mYoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world," the Prime Minister said.

Summer Solstice 2021: All You Need to Know About Longest Day of the Year

Longest Day of the Year is known as the Summer Solstice. This year the day is falling on Monday, June 21. This astronomical day is usually marked between June 20 and June 22. The Summer Solstice is also known as the midsummer or Estival solstice. The term solstice is a Latin word derived from two words ‘sol’ meaning the sun and ‘sistere’ meaning to stand still.

Countries Allowing Travellers from India on Tourist Visa: Latest RT-PCR, Quarantine Guidelines

After the first wave of COVID-19 subsided, a lot of countries opened their borders for tourists from India, especially Dubai, Maldives and Seychelles. However, we the arrival of second wave and increasing cases, almost every country put India on a red list of international arrivals. Things, now, are again going back to normal and with India managing to reduce infection rate drastically, international travellers from India holding tourist visa are being allowed by many countries. We have compiled a list of such nations allowing flyers from India holding tourist visa-

Usain Bolt Has Twin Boys and the Newest Additions Have ‘Lightning’ Names

All-time Olympic great sprinter Usain Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett announced Sunday the birth of twin boys, who have been named Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt. Bolt revealed the news on Instagram with a Father’s Day family photo, showing a lightning bolt emoji next to each of his children’s names in the caption, without stating when the twins were born. Bennett also posted a shot of the couple posing with the twins and daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt captioned: “Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!"

WATCH: Virat Kohli Breaks Into Bhangra on Day 3 of WTC Final in Southampton

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday was seen enjoying the music played by the fans in the stand as he showed off his dance moves during New Zealand’s first innings on Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Kohli’s little dance happened in the ninth over, when he was fielding in the slips and fans started playing dhols. However, this is not the first time, when Kohli has broken into a jig on the field.

Indian Citizen Scientists Discover Four Near-Earth Asteroids During NASA Program

A six-member team of Indian citizen scientists discovered four new near-earth asteroids during an asteroid search training program conducted with the collaboration of NASA, International Astronomical Search Cooperation and Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Science and Technology. Near-earth asteroids are frozen rocks orbiting the sun with the closest approach to the sun of less than 1.3 astronomical units. An astronomical unit is a distance between the earth and the sun. These asteroids can sometimes cross the earth’s orbit and come very close. If such an asteroid is larger than 140 metres in diameter, it is considered potentially hazardous. Astronomers monitor all potentially hazardous near-earth objects.

