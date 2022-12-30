News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Back To Work, Hours After Mother's Last Rites; Rishabh Pant Admits to Dozing Off Before Accident & Other Top Stories

Good afternoon readers,

In today’s edition of our digest we are covering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother’s demise, Mamata Banerjee’s refusal to take stage amid BJP sloganeering, Rishabh Pant’s accident and football legend Pele’s death.

Back to Work Hours After Mother’s Last Rites, PM Modi Virtually Flags Off Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri on Friday. The Prime Minister sought an ‘apology’ from the people of West Bengal for not being able to attend the scheduled event in person due to ‘personal reasons’. READ MORE

High Drama in Howrah as Mamata Refuses to Take Stage After Sloganeering by BJP Supporters

The stage at the inauguration of the new Vande Bharat Express at Howrah station, West Bengal, witnessed high drama as Mamata Banerjee refused to go up on the dais after sloganeering by a section of BJP supporters in the crowd on Friday. READ MORE

Rishabh Pant Admits to Dozing Off: CCTV Footage Shows Horrific Accident, Car Engulfed in Flames

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has admitted that he had dozed off which caused the accident while he was traveling back to his hometown in Roorkee in the wee hours of Friday. Sources have told CNN News 18, that the star cricketer had admitted to the laxity at the wheel even as the shocking footage of his car hitting the divider and rolling over has already surfaced. READ MORE

PM Modi Performs Last Rites With Brothers as Mother Heeraben is Cremated in Gandhinagar

The mortal remains of Prime Minister Modi’s mother, Heeraben, were taken to the crematorium for her last rites. The Prime Minister reached the residence of his younger brother Pankaj Modi for the last rites of his late mother on Friday morning. Prime Minister Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, passed away early on Friday morning at the age of 99. READ MORE

‘Immortal: Forever With Us’ - World Mourns Pele’s Death as King of Beautiful Game Passes Away

Football legend, Brazilian icon and a three-time World Cup winner Pele died on Thursday at the age of 82. Widely regarded as the ‘Greatest of All Times’, Pele fought a long battle with cancer which later caused him “multiple organ failure," as stated by the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo. READ MORE

‘Why is General Category Punished?’ Question on Quota Makes CM Baghel Lose His Cool; BJP Attacks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at Bhupesh Baghel after the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister lost his cool at a public event when a youth quizzed him on the ongoing quote row in the state. Calling Baghel ‘arrogant’, the BJP ‘reminded’ the Chief Minister that it is the public that voted him to power. READ MORE

