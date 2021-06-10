News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi, Mamata Pay Tribute to Filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta; Scientists Discover Exoplanet In Another Solar System

PM Modi and CM Mamata Pay Tribute to Filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta

The demise of the veteran filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta has left the Bengali film industry in shock. Filmmakers took to social media to pay their condolences and tribute to the legendary artist who breathed his last in his South Kolkata residence on Thursday morning. The director was battling a kidney ailment and was unwell for more than a year, according to his family members. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to her official Twitter account to pen a few words on Dasgupta’s legacy. “Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers"

Scientists Discover Exoplanet In Another Solar System with Earth-like Temperatures

Scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratories and the University of New Mexico have discovered a planet outside our solar system that is similar to Earth in terms of its temperature. The exoplanet, which is larger than Earth and smaller than Neptune, is about 90 light-years away from the earth and may contain clouds in its atmosphere. Scientists are excited to look for water vapour in the planet’s atmosphere. The planet has been named ‘TOI1231 b’ but the scientists also like to call it a sub-Neptune, given its size. The planet is eight times closer to its star compared to the earth’s distance from the sun.

Kerala Woman ‘Missing’ For 11 Years Found Living Secretly Next Door With Lover

A woman in Kerala’s Palakkad’s Ayalur village, who went missing 11 years ago, has been found living just 500 metres from her parent’s home with her lover. Sajitha, who left home as an 18-year-old, was found after the family of 34-year-old Alinchuvattil Rahman, lodged a complaint when he went missing three months ago. Rahman’s elder brother Basheer spotted him on Tuesday, which then led to them finding Rahman and Sajitha living on rent in another village. After police produced them before a local court, they were allowed to live together as Sajith said she wanted to live with Rahman. According to Nenmara Police Station House Officer Deepa Kumar A, the couple had to hide their relationship in fear of backlash since they belonged to different religions.

Right to Life Also for Those Without Internet, Provide Walk-in Vaccines for All: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded that every person walking into a COVID-19 vaccination centre should get the jab, saying those who do not have access to internet also have the right to life. The Congress has been batting for vaccines for the poor, especially those living in far-flung and rural areas, who do not have digital access or smart phones. The opposition party has also been demanding that COWIN registration should not be mandatory for getting the Covid vaccine.

Delhi HC Rejects Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father’s Plea Seeking Stay on ‘Nyay: The Justice’ Release

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed Sushant Singh Rajput’s father’s plea to put a stay on the release of “Nyay: The Justice," which is purportedly based on the life of the late Bollywood actor. A petition was filed by KK Singh to restrain anyone from using his son’s name or likeness in movies. A single bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula passed the order in the application moved by the actor’s father seeking interim injunction against the release of the upcoming film. The Delhi High Court was on Wednesday told that “Nyay: The Justice" does not depict Sushant’s caricature, name, or likeness as it is not a biopic on him.

World’s Leading Meatpacker JBS Says It Paid Equivalent of $11 Million in Recent Ransomware Attack

Meatpacker JBS USA paid a ransom equivalent to $11 million following a cyberattack that disrupted its North American and Australian operations, the company’s CEO said in a statement on Wednesday. The subsidiary of Brazilian firm JBS SA halted cattle slaughtering at all of its US plants for a day last week in response to the cyberattack, which threatened to disrupt food supply chains and further inflate already high food prices. The cyberattack followed one last month on Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States. It disrupted fuel delivery for several days in the US Southeast.

