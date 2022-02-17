News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Takes on Channi in Punjab, Haryana's 75% Quota in Pvt Jobs to Stay for Now SC Sets Aside HC Order & Other Top Stories

Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Guru Gobind from Bihar, Sant Ravi Das from UP, Says Modi as He Asks Channi if ‘They’ll be Stopped from Entering’

Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commenting on CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s earlier remarks on not allowing ‘UP bhaiyas’ into Punjab, said Sant Ravi Das was born in UP, Guru Gobind Singh ji in Bihar, and asked whether the leader would also ‘not allow them to enter Punjab’.

Haryana’s 75% Quota for Locals in Pvt Jobs to Stay for Now as SC Sets Aside High Court Order

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Punjab & Haryana High Court’s order staying the Haryana government’s law on providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to local candidates. The court asked the high court to decide on the issue within a month and directed the state government not to take any coercive steps against the employers for the time being.

Bappi Lahiri Funeral LIVE Updates: Disco King Laid to Rest in Mumbai; Family Breaks Down; Vidya Balan, Mika Attend Last Rites

Bappi Lahiri Funeral LIVE Updates: Bappi Lahiri, Bollywood’s disco legend, was laid to rest in the presence of his family members and relatives at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday. Several celebrities including Vidya Balan, Mika Singh, Shakti Kapoor, Rupali Ganguly, Alka Yagnik, and Ila Arun attended the music composer’s last rites.

Possible ‘World War’ or Oil Price Rise? What Will Happen If Russia Invades Ukraine

Some troops in Russia’s military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills, Russia’s defence ministry said Wednesday. A ministry spokesman said in a video published online that while large-scale drills across the country continued, some units of the Southern and Western military districts have completed their exercises and started returning to base. Video footage published by the defence ministry showed some tanks and other armoured vehicles being loaded onto railway flatcars.

Karnataka Hijab Row: Students Refuse to Remove Hijab, Others Skip Classes; Protests Engulf Colleges in State | Updates

The hijab row in Karnataka continued to take over the state, as well as India, on Thursday as protests continued among communities, while the government said it will abide by the orders of the Karnataka High Court. The Karnataka hijab row erupted since the last week of December after some hijab-clad schoolgirls were denied entry from entering college, prompting massive protests in the state. The state government had earlier this month invoked the Karnataka Education Act, forbidding on educational campuses any piece of cloth that affects harmony, equality and public. The government has also imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 in several cities and districts, including Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Koppal, Davangere and Ramanagara.

From Blossoming Under MS Dhoni to Being KKR’s Go-to-guy, Rahul Tripathi Hopes to Rise to the SRH Challenge

Rahul Tripathi started playing in IPL back in 2017. He was picked up by the Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) in his late twenties, and it was a make-or-break deal for a not so young cricketer. At this stage of your career, you can easily go awry. Especially when things are not falling in place, you can easily lose heart, and sometimes your head! But, that’s where he got really lucky. At RPS, he came under the wings of a certain gentleman called MS Dhoni—his first IPL captain. His life changed.

