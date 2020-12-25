News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi to Address 9 Crore Farmers, Not 'Logical' to Include MSP Demand, Govt Tells Protestors and Other Top Stories

PM Narendra Modi to Address 9 Crore Farmers as BJP Plans Mega Outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nine crore farmers and clarify the Centre's stand on the farm reform laws that have sparked massive protests around Delhi, as the BJP goes all out in its outreach plan. The PM will also release the next batch of financial aid - ₹ 18,000 crore - from the PM-Kisan scheme on Friday. The speech and the fund disbursement have been kept today to coincide with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. READ MORE

A Nervous Gandhi Family Strikes Reconciliatory Note With Dissenting Leaders. Three Reasons Why

The Congress party will celebrate its 136th birthday on December 28. It is time for the Grand Old Party to look back and look forward. Facing a leadership crisis with two reluctant leaders at the top – Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi- the party is going through its worst-ever internal crisis. Sonia and Rahul have been declaring after every poll defeat that the party needs to be reorganised with no results so far. READ MORE

Not 'Logical' to Include MSP Demand in Talks But Ready to Discuss All Issues, Govt Tells Protesting Farmers

The Centre has once again invited protesting farmer unions for the resumption of the stalled talks and asked them to choose a date of their convenience to end the impasse over the three new farm reform laws. The Centre in its letter said it is ready to take up whatever issues the unions want to discuss in addition to those dealt with in previous rounds. READ MORE

When Will Covid Vaccination Start in India and How to Register? Health Ministry Responds to FAQs

The Covid-19 vaccine trials are in different stages of finalisation in the country. In a public advisory released recently, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the government is geared up to begin the process “very soon”. Two doses of the vaccine, 28 days apart, will need to be taken by an individual to complete the vaccination schedule. READ MORE

Why New Wage Code May Result in Lower Take Home Salary for Employees Next Year

Employers may have to revise offer letters if the new Code on Wages becomes effective from April 1, 2021, which may result in a lower take-home salary for a majority of employees. The new definition of wages is part of the Code on Wages, 2019 passed by Parliament last year. The rules to enforce the law were also firmed up last year. READ MORE

An Oscar Winner Made a Khashoggi Documentary. Streaming Services Didn't Want It.

Bryan Fogel’s first documentary, “Icarus,” helped uncover the Russian doping scandal that led to the country’s expulsion from the 2018 Winter Olympics. For his second project, he chose another subject with global interest: the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi Arabian dissident and Washington Post columnist, and the role that the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, played in it. READ MORE

Will Shubman Gill Replace Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant come in for Wriddhiman Saha? Three Other Changes Predicted For XI in Melbourne

India will lock horns with hosts Australia at one of the most iconic venues in the historic Boxing Day Test from the 26th of December. 1-0 down after their 36 all-out nightmare in Adelaide, India needs to make a big statement in Melbourne and bounce back quickly. After their shocking performance in the second innings at the Adelaide Oval, a number of changes are expected in the unit. READ MORE