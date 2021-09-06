News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi to Address Teachers, Students at Shiksha Parv 2021 Tomorrow; Lowest Covid Daily Fatalities Reported in 167 Days and Other Stories

PM Modi to Address Teachers, Students at Shiksha Parv 2021 Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Shiksha Parv 2021 tomorrow, September 7 at 11 am to honour and celebrate the contribution of teachers in the education sector. He will also be launching five initiatives of the Department of School Education (DSE). READ MORE

Michael Vaughan Praises Rohit Sharma, Says ‘He Makes an 85mph Delivery Look Like it Was Bowled at 3mph’

India displayed some top-notch batting in the fourth Test match against England at the Oval. Though on the fourth day, 7 wickets collapsed in 54 minutes, India still remained in a comfortable position owing to the spectacular ton by Rohit Sharma, and crucial knocks by Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, and Umesh Yadav. READ MORE

New Zealand Lifts Lockdown, Barring Virus-hit Auckland as ‘Game Changer’ Delta Wreaks Havoc

New Zealand will mostly lift its Covid-19 lockdown this week, with only the country’s infection epicentre Auckland to remain under strict stay-at-home orders, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday. READ MORE

Fight Against Taliban in Panjshir Valley ‘Will Continue’, Says NRF

The anti-Taliban resistance force in Afghanistan‘s Panjshir Valley vowed Monday to carry on fighting after the Taliban said they had captured the area. READ MORE

Mandla’s Shakti Patel Receives National Teachers Award From President

President Ram Nath Kovind honoured 44 meritorious teachers of the country with the National Teachers Award-2021 on September 5, which is celebrated as Teachers’ Day in India. The teachers across the country were honoured in the virtual programme. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present. READ MORE

COVID-19: Lowest Daily Fatalities Reported in 167 Days

India logged 38,948 new coronavirus infections and 219 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 167 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 3,30,27,621, while the death toll has climbed to 4,40,752. The case fatality rate has declined to 1.33 per cent after 48 days, according to the data updated at 8 am. READ MORE

