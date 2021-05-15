News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi to Chair Meet on Covid and Vaccination; India's Covid Situation Hugely Concerning: WHO Chief

PM Modi to Chair Meet on Covid and Vaccination; India Sees 3.26L New Cases, 3,890 Deaths

PM Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on the Covid-19 related situation and vaccination at at 11 am on Saturday. India on Saturday saw a slight dip in the number of daily Covid-19 cases with 3,26,098 infections. 3,890 were registered in the last 24 hours. Over 10 lakh people have received both the doses in Delhi while 43.67 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered, AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday. READ MORE

India’s Covid Situation Hugely Concerning, Says WHO Chief

India’s Covid-19 situation remains highly concerning, with several states continuing to see a worrying number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday, warning that the pandemic’s second year will be “far more deadly" than the first for the world. Ghebreyesus added that the WHO is responding to the Covid-19 surge in India and has shipped thousands of oxygen concentrators, masks and other medical supplies. READ MORE

As Cyclone Tauktae Intensifies Into Cyclonic Storm, Indian Navy Assures Support to State Admins

Cyclone Tauktae, which is currently centered over Lakshadweep has intensified into a cyclonic storm on Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted. On the morning of May 18, the cyclone will touch the Gujarat coast, officials said. As the western coast gears for the cyclone to make landfall, the Indian Navy has assured support to the state administrations. READ MORE

Food Philosophy in Pandemic: We are Cooking More, Giving More, and We Shall be Thriving

Marije Vogelzang, a Dutch expert in ‘edible philosophy’ and ‘food designing,’ said that the pandemic has had a very interesting effect on the way we perceive food. Miles away from Vogelzang in the Netherlands is the venture ‘Meals for Madras’ based in Chennai – an initiative started by groups of professionals to provide free food to the covid patients. Few weeks in existence, they are now committed to converting this into a charity in the post-pandemic world. READ MORE

Sonu Sood Mourns Death of Covid-19 Patient from ‘Love You Zindagi’ Video, Says ‘Life’s Unfair’

Amid SOS calls heartbreaking videos of doctors and families to save their patients and loved ones have taken over social media, on Tuesday, a video from a Covid-19 ward in the country had gone viral after a patient was seen listening to Bollywood hit Dear Zindagi’s title track ‘Love You Zindagi’, cheering up herself even though she was suffering from the deadly virus. However, the 30-year-old woman succumbed to the deadly virus on Friday and the news left many shocked. READ MORE

No Google Android: e OS Claims No Tracking, Popular Apps and Good UI, But Does it Succeed?

Earlier this year, big data researcher Douglas Leith of Trinity College, Dublin published a set of findings in partnership with Ars Technica, where he claimed that Android phones pinged Google servers with user telemetry data about once every 4.5 minutes. He further went on to claim that Android collects almost 20x the amount of data as Apple. While Google (as well as Apple) objected to Leith’s findings, his data is considerably well corroborated in numerous reports. READ MORE

