News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi’s Meet with J&K Leaders, RIL AGM 2021 Today & Other Top Stories

At PM Modi’s Meet with J&K Leaders, Building on the Gains on Agenda, Not Full Statehood

The leaders of all the main political parties of Jammu & Kashmir are meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time after August 2019 when Article 370 was diluted. But prior to that, some people are knowingly creating an atmosphere that suggests that during this meeting Prime Minister Modi will announce the restoration of full statehood to Jammu & Kashmir or the parties will again raise the issue of restoring Article 370 in the state before him. Now the question is: given that the Union Territories have seen rapid development during the last two years, why such speculation is being purposefully fanned that will vitiate the situation on the ground. Could it be a conspiracy to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir again?

RIL AGM 2021: 5G Roll Out, Retail Expansion and Other Key Announcements to Watch Out For

Reliance Industries will be conducting its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday. Like every year, there is going to be a host of announcements across its telecom, retail and oil to chemical businesses. From shareholders to investors to consumers, all will be keenly following when Mukesh Amabani, chairman of Reliance Industries will unveil its future plans at 2 pm on June 24. In the view of coronavirus pandemic, Reliance Industries had shifted to virtual annual shareholders’ meet last year. The company will hold 44th AGM through video conferencing and other audio visual means (OAVM).

Smriti Irani Posts Selfie In New Look, Ekta Kapoor Calls Her ‘Thin’

Union MInister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, is one of the few politicians who doesn’t shy away from sharing the updates of her personal life on social media. The BJP leader is super active on Instagram, and many of the times post quirky content relatable to the younger generation. The former actress, who created a huge fan following with her lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in early 2000s, is currently following a disciplined workout regime.

TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty Busts ‘Fake’ Vaccination Drive for Differently-Abled, LGBT After Her Jab

A man pretending to be an IAS officer allegedly organised a ‘fake’ Covid-19 vaccination drive in Kolkata’s New Market area, was arrested on Wednesday after Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Mimi Chakraborty alerted the police after taking the jab at the camp. Chakraborty said she received a message that the vaccination drive was launched by the joint commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Commission for transgender and differently-abled people. In an attempt to inspire people to get vaccinated, she went to the camp and even got vaccinated herself. However, when she received no SMS or vaccine certificate, she felt something off about the drive.

2 Finals, 4 Semi-finals - Virat Kohli and Indias ICC Title Drought Continue

June 24, 2013, was the last time a senior Indian team held an ICC trophy. The MS Dhoni-led side had then beaten England in a rain-effected 20-over contest. Since then, India have been knocked out of the semi-finals of four ICC tournaments and have been runners-up in two, including the inaugural World Test Championship. Across formats, India have had a good run in these past seven years. Out of the 347 matches they have played during this period, they have been able to maintain a win-loss ratio of 2.028, winning 213 matches and losing less than half of that - 105. Five games have ended in a tie while 15 drawn and nine ended in no-result.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here