News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Pays Tribute to Those Killed in 2001 Parliament Attack, Bengaluru to Witness to Power Cuts & Other Top Stories

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Security Personnel Killed in 2001 Parliament Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the Parliament attack on this day in 2001. “I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen," Modi tweeted.

Bengaluru to Witness to Power Cuts From December 13-15: Check Areas Affected, Timings

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has notified that several areas in Bengaluru will face complete power outages from Monday, December 13 to Wednesday, December 15. The power cuts are due to regular maintenance work and other works by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

Team India to Undergo Three-day Quarantine Before Flying to South Africa

The Indian cricket team will undergo a three-day quarantine in Mumbai before flying to Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday by a charter flight. Members of the South Africa-bound squad have been asked to check into a five-star hotel near the Mumbai International Airport by Sunday evening to fulfil the biosecurity protocols, a Cricbuzz report said.

National Highway 334B Between Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to be Completed by Jan 2022

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the National Highway 334B, which starts at Baghpat near the UP-Haryana border and ends at Haryana’s Rohna is set to be completed by next month (January 2022). “NH-334B is nearing completion with 93% progress and is targeted for an early completion by 3 months in January 2022," he wrote on Twitter.

Probe Launched Against New Zealand Man Who got 10 Covid-19 Vaccine Doses in a Day

Health authorities in New Zealand have launched an investigation after a news report claimed that a man received up to 10 Covid-19 vaccination doses in one day. The report claimed that the unidentified man was paid to get the doses by different people wanting to skirt tough restrictions imposed by the government on unvaccinated persons. The matter is being taken seriously and authorities are taking appropriate action.

Google To ‘Adjust Salaries’ of Employees To Fight Inflation

Google is reportedly taking measures to adjust salaries of executives as the inflation rate in the US touched roughly 7 percent, the highest since 1990. According to CNBC that accessed an internal memo and an audio file of a meeting, Google is planning to increase pay competitively, but it won’t be uniform across the US to match the rising inflation that essentially translates into oil and groceries becoming more expensive. Google‘s special meeting took place to discuss the company’s strategy for 2022, the publication notes.

