News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Sets Agenda for Meeting With CMs, Mumbai Sees Largest Covid Surge Since Dec & Other Top Stories

PM Modi Sets Agenda for Niti Aayog Meeting With CMs, Focuses on Competitive, Cooperative Federalism

Discussing the National Development Agenda with state chief ministers at the governing council meeting of Niti Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed on the need for Centre and states to work together and "make cooperative federalism even more meaningful". The PM said it's time to bring competitive, cooperative federalism not only among states but also to districts. India, he said, wants to move fast, and the people do not want to waste time now. "The kind of positive response that has come on this year's budget, it has expressed what the mood of the nation is. The country has made up its mind. Country wants to move fast, country does not want to waste time now."

Mumbai Sees Largest Covid-19 Surge Since December, Next 15 Days Crucial as Active Cases Continue to Rise

Due to the sudden spike in new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, active cases in the state have increased by almost 29 percent in the past one week. Civic officials said the next 15 days will be crucial for Mumbai as the city battles surging coronavirus cases. Covid-19 cases have increased by 37 percent in Mumbai as the city recorded 823 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike in infections since December, a report in Hindustan Times said. The tally of coronavirus cases in the country's financial capital thus rose to 3,17,310, while the death toll reached 11,435 with five new fatalities.

After Disengagement in Pangong Tso, India & China to Hold Talks on Other Friction Areas in East Ladakh Today

India and China are set to hold the 10th round of Corps Commander-level talks on Saturday as the disengagement process between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Pangong Tso is over. The tenth round of Corps Commander-level talks are scheduled to start at 10 am at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control, and will be the first engagement between the two sides at a senior level after conclusion of the disengagement process in Pangong lake areas, sources said.

In Delhi, One Rape Reported Every 5 Hours, 10 Minutes in Pandemic-hit 2020

Delhi reported 1,699 incidents of rape, 2,186 of molestation and 65 cases of sexual assault against children in pandemic-hit 2020. However, the cases have dipped from that of 2019. This was the first time in several years that all types of crimes against women had reduced, said the Delhi police on Friday. In 2019, the figures stood at: 2,168 rapes, 2,921 incidents of molestation and 109 POCSO cases. As per Delhi Police officials in their annual press conference, the involvement of strangers in rape cases has been 1.77 per cent in 2020 as against 2.20 per cent in 2019 and 44 per cent of the perpetrators were either family or family friends while 26 per cent were other known persons.

Vivek Oberoi Shares Bike Video, Mumbai Police Penalises Him for Riding Without Helmet, Mask

Film actor Vivek Oberoi was penalised Rs 500 by the Mumbai traffic police after he shared a video of himself riding a motorcycle without a helmet, an official said on Friday. The actor was not wearing a mask either despite it being mandatory during the COVID-19 outbreak, the official of the Santacruz traffic division, which issued the challan to the actor, said. The actor had shared the video on Sunday after which action was taken by the metropolis' police, he said.

Angela Merkel Panicking after Realising She Forgot Her Face Mask is All of Us

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was recently seen panicking after she forgot to wear her face mask during a parliament session. The video of Merkel panicking has gone viral as she quickly rushes to grab a mask and heads back to her seat. A video of the incident was shared by news agency Reuters on Saturday. "German Chancellor Angela Merkel panics after forgetting her face mask," the caption of the video read.