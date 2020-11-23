News18 Afternoon Digest: PM to Chair Vaccine Meet With States Tomorrow, Nitish Faces Lone Battle in Bihar and Other Top Stories

Vaccine Distribution, Surge in Coronavirus Cases on Agenda as PM Modi Chairs Meet With States Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold virtual meetings with chief ministers of states and union territories on Tuesday to review their respective Covid-19 responses. With vaccine candidates in second or third phase of clinical trials, vaccine distribution, emergency authorisation are also likely to be discussed with the states.

'Karachi Will be Part of India One Day': BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Sweet Shop Row

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has said that the Pakistan city of Karachi will be a part of India one day. "We believe in 'Akhand Bharat'. We also believe that Karachi will be a part of India one day," he said on Saturday. The comments come amid an ongoing back and forth after a Shiv Sena leader Nitin Madhukar Nandgaonkar threatened the owner of a sweet shop in Bandra - Karachi Sweets - to change its name as it coincided with a city in Pakistan.

Nitish Kumar Faces Lone Bihar Battle Without Confidant Sushil Kumar Modi as BJP Prepares to Clip CM’s Wings

The ejection of Sushil Kumar Modi from Bihar’s politics does not augur well for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. It is quite worrying for Kumar because Modi, his boon companion in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will not be there any longer to shoot his troubles within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). With the aggressive stance of the BJP after its impressive performance in the state elections, it would not be easier for Kumar to run the government as smoothly as it used to be in the company of Sushil Modi as his deputy chief minister.

Joe Biden to Start Naming Cabinet Picks on Tuesday as Trump Continues to Resist

US President-elect Joe Biden will name his first cabinet picks on Tuesday, his chief of staff said, even as Donald Trump clung to unsubstantiated claims of fraud despite growing dissent from within his own party. Biden has pushed ahead with preparations to assume the presidency on January 20, regardless of Trump's bid to undo the results of the November 3 vote. "You are going to see the first of the president-elect's cabinet picks on Tuesday of this week," Biden's chief of staff, Ron Klain, told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Man Watches 'Bigg Boss' as Doctors Perform Critical Brain Surgery on Him

Recently, a 33-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh watched reality television show Bigg Boss and 2009 sci-fi movie Avatar as doctors performed critical brain surgery on him. Neurosurgeons in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur performed an extremely critical surgery on the man who had to stay awake during the surgery. The surgery was to remove a recurrent glioma in the left premotor area.

ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC Seek Fresh Start after Forgettable Last Season

Afresh start will be the mantra for both Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC when the two sides clash in the Indian Super League, here on Monday. Both teams had seasons to forget the last time. Hyderabad ended a miserable campaign in which they lost 12 games and conceded 39 goals. And while Odisha did manage to do the double over their opponents, they too did not fare too well overall, letting in 31 goals. But these stats are just a number for Odisha coach Stuart Baxter.