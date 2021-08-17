News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Urges Olympic Athletes to Visit 75 Schools Each by 2023 I-Day; Taliban Enjoy Amusement Park Rides After Capturing Kabul and Other Stories

PM Modi Urges Olympic Athletes to Visit 75 Schools Each by 2023 I-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged India’s Olympians, who recently returned from Tokyo, to visit 75 schools each by the 2023 Independence Day and spread awareness against malnutrition and also play a sport with schoolchildren. Noting that India is observing ”Amrit Mahotsav”, a 75-week long commemoration in the run up to the 75th anniversary of its independence next year, Modi made this appeal at an over two-hour interaction with the players at his residence where he had hosted them for breakfast. READ MORE

Taliban Fighters Enjoy Amusement Park Rides After Capturing Kabul

Taliban members were seen on amusement park rides on Monday, a day after they captured Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul. Reuters journalist Hamid Shalizi, who is based in Kabul, shared the videos on Twitter. The Taliban fighters, some of them with weapons in hand, could be seen enjoying a ride on the electric bumper cars in the videos. In another video, Taliban fighters can be seen riding small merry-go-round horses. READ MORE

Aligarh or Harigarh? Zila Panchayat Seeks to Rename ‘Lock City’, Wants Airport Named After Kalyan Singh

There seems to be no end to the name-changing spree in Uttar Pradesh as the zila panchayat of Aligarh on Monday passed a resolution seeking to rechristen Aligarh as Harigarh, calling it a “long-pending demand”. READ MORE

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Fixtures List: Check Out The Full Schedule

The ICC on Tuesday announced the full fixtures for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 set to be held in UAE and Oman later this year. While the qualifiers will get underway from October 17, the tournament proper will be held in UAE from October 23. READ MORE

Facebook Designates Taliban as Terrorist Group, Bans its Content From Platforms

A Facebook Inc (FB.O) spokesperson said the company was closely monitoring the situation in the country and that WhatsApp would take action on any accounts found to be linked with sanctioned organisations in Afghanistan, which could include account removal. READ MORE

Vivo Offers Scholarship to Support Education of Underprivileged Children

Vivo, a smartphone manufacturer, has announced the ‘vivo for Education Scholarship’ program to support students studying in classes 10 and 12 from underprivileged sections of society. The students will be provided with a fixed one-time financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to cover their school fees and other related academic expenses. READ MORE

