News18 Afternoon Digest: PMO to hold High-level Meet on Joshimath; Himachal Cabinet Expands & Other Stories

As the crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath continues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office has called for a meeting to assess the situation in the 'sinking town'. Additionally, co-flyer present during the Air India peeing incident revels latest details

Joshimath Crisis Updates: PMO, Nat’l Disaster Team’s High-level Meet; Drone Visuals of Town

Eleven more families in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath were moved to safe locations on Saturday night as an increasing number of houses developed dangerous cracks in the sinking town. The total number of families evacuated stands at 65 with another 11 moving to temporary relief camps on Saturday. READ MORE

‘Pilot Made Woman Wait for 2 Hrs’: Co-flyer Claims Crew Knew ‘Pee Case’ Accused Was Drunk

The cabin crew aboard the Air India flight that arrived from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year was aware that one of the passengers aboard, was in an inebriated state. The claim was made by another co-passenger named Sugata Bhattacharjee, in the case of a passenger who allegedly urinated on an elderly woman passenger during the course of the flight. READ MORE

Delayed Due to ‘Rahukaal’, Himachal Cabinet Expands as 7 Ministers Take Oath

Seven ministers took oath, administered by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, in a swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan earlier today enabling the much-awaited Himachal Pradesh cabinet expansion after delays due to ‘rahukal’. READ MORE

China’s ‘Great Migration’ Kicks-off Under Shadow of Covid, 2 Billion People to Travel in 40 Days

China on Saturday marked the first day of “chun yun", the 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel known pre-pandemic as the world’s largest annual migration of people, bracing for a huge increase in travellers and the spread of COVID-19 infections. READ MORE

‘Felt like it was Sri Lanka vs Surya’: Hardik Hails Suryakumar, Gives ‘Special Mention’ to Rahul Tripathi

It was Suryakumar Yadav all over again when India took the field against Sri Lanka on Saturday in Rajkot. The hosts lost an early wicket in the form of Ishan Kishan after opting to bat first. But that early success didn’t help the visitors much as the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Surya left no stone unturned to spoil their party. READ MORE

Urfi Javed Backs Sheezan Khan’s Family In Tunisha Sharma’s Suicide Case, Wishes Them Strength

Television actress and DIY expert Urfi Javed has reacted to Tunisha Sharma’s death case once again. On Saturday night, the Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her Instagram stories and shared a video on Sheezan Khan’s sister in which she had talked about a mutual breakup between her brother and Tunisha. READ MORE

