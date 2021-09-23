News18 Afternoon Digest: PM's 3-Day Programme on Urban Development in Lucknow on Oct 5, Militant Killed in J-K ​& Other Top Stories

PM Modi to Inaugurate 3-Day Programe on Urban Development in Lucknow on October 5

In a postponed plan, prime minister Narendra Modi will be in Lucknow on October 5 to inaugurate the three-day program on urban development. Earlier, the visit was scheduled for September 26-28. The meeting will be attended by the representatives of the Urban Development Department of all the states. The representatives will update on the work that has been done so far for urban development and their future plan. The event will be held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar area.

Militant Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Shopian in J-K

A militant who was involved in a firing incident on Wednesday night has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday. “Last night, recently active terrorist who was earlier an OGW (overground worker) and also involved in drugs, namely Anayat Ashraf Dar…fired upon a civilian Jeewer Hameed Bhat, who got seriously injured and is still hospitalised," the Kashmir Zone police said on its Twitter handle.

At UN, World Powers Agree on Inclusive Govt for ‘Peaceful, Stable Afghanistan’

The five permanent UN Security Council members found common ground Wednesday on Afghanistan with officials saying all the powers would press the Taliban to be more inclusive after their military takeover. China and Russia have described last month’s Taliban victory as a defeat for the United States and moved to work with the insurgents, but no country has moved to recognize a government that includes international pariahs.

WHO Says 90% World Breathing Unhealthy Air. What Does This Mean for India? | EXPLAINED

Taking cognizance of the rapidly rising global air pollution, which has become a pressing issue for governments across the globe, for the first time in 15 years, the World Health Organisation has updated its air quality guidelines on Wednesday. The U.N. health agency released its revised guidance as climate change is the nucleus at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

‘Boycott Manyavar’ Trends After Alia Bhatt Ad Showing ‘Kanyadaan’ Gets Backlash

A wedding advertisement by clothing brand Manyavar-Mohey has become the talking point of the Indian Internet. Late on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the hashtag #BoycottManyavar trended on Twitter in Indian region. The backlash from an advertisement that features Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt for the clothing brand. Manyaavar in India is primarily directed at men’s sherwanis, kurtas for wedding fashion, while the female-equivalent of the brand, under the name ‘Mohey’ targets women’s bridal fashion. In the latest advertisement, where Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is shown at a Hindu wedding ‘mandap’ awaiting the rituals before the marriage is considered finalized, the ad particularly focuses on how often girls in India are considered a burden and sometimes seen as just a liability to only marry off.

Vaccinated Pregnant Women Pass High Level Of Antibodies to Babies, Reveals Covid Study

A study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology Maternal-Fetal Medicine on Wednesday revealed that pregnant women who get mRNA vaccines are likely to pass high levels of antibodies to their babies. One of the first studies to measure antibody levels in umbilical cord blood found that 36 newborns tested at birth had antibodies to protect against Covid-19 after their mothers were vaccinated with shots from Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE or Moderna Inc.

SoftBank-backed Oyo to File for $1.2 billion IPO Next Week: Report

SoftBank Group-backed Indian hospitality startup Oyo Hotels and Rooms is expected to file for an initial public offering (IPO) next week to raise around $1 billion, a source told Reuters on Thursday. The hotel aggregator is looking to list in India’s financial capital of Mumbai and its IPO is tentatively pegged at between $1 billion and $1.2 billion( ₹8,000 crore), adding it will consist of a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale from existing shareholders.

