News18 Afternoon Digest: PM's Virtual Meet with CMs, Amid 'Love Jihad' Row, Alld HC Upholds 'Right to Choice' and Other Top Stories

PM Modi's Virtual Meet with 8 CMs, Amit Shah as India Sees Over 37k New Cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with chief ministers of eight states where Covid-19 cases have seen a sudden spurt after the festive season. India's virus tally rose to 91,77,841 today with 37,975 new infections, while the death toll increased to 1,34,218 after the country recorded 480 new deaths. The PM will hold another meeting around 12pm with states and UTs to discuss vaccine distribution strategy.

'Not Hindus, Muslims for Us, Couples' Right to Choice Prevails': Amid Row Over 'Love Jihad', Alld HC Observes

Amidst row over inter-faith marriages, the Allahabad High Court in a key verdict has said two adults have the right to choose their life partner. The court said that the law allows two adults to live together, whether they are of the same or opposite sex. The court made it clear that no person or family could interfere in their peaceful life. Even the state cannot object to the relationship of two adults, said the court.

Vaccine Efficacy to Last 9 Months to 1 Year, WHO Could Declare Covid-19 End Before 2023: AIIMS Director

In a statement that has generated a great amount of optimism, Dr Randeep Guleria, head of Delhi's AIIMS and co-author of the book on COVID-19 , 'Till We Win', told News18 that a vaccine against the virus will be giving protection for at least a year. "Nine months to a year is a possibility," he said when asked about the vaccine protection and how long it is expected to last.

'Do What Needs to be Done': Trump Finally Agrees to Biden Transition But Refuses to Concede

President Donald Trump came his closest yet to admitting election defeat Monday after the government agency meant to ease Joe Biden's transition into the White House said it was finally lifting its unprecedented block on assistance. Trump acknowledged it was time for the General Services Administration to "do what needs to be done."

Delhi Crime Wins International Emmy for Best Drama Series, Arjun Mathur Loses Acting Award

The web series Delhi Crime has won the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmy Awards, held virtually this year owing to the ongoing Covid pandemic. The show becomes the first Indian programme to win an International Emmy. The news was confirmed by the International Emmy Awards on its official page on Twitter."

Micromax in Note 1 to Go on Sale Today at 12PM: All Prices, Specifications and Offers

Micromax made a return to the Indian smartphone scene earlier this month with the launch of its Micromax In Note 1 and the Micromax In 1B. Both the Micromax In Note 1 and Micromax In 1B were unveiled on November 3 during an online presentation. About three weeks after the launch, the Micromax In series is going on sale for the first time today, with the Micromax In Note 1. Micromax In Note 1 will go on sale on Flipkart. The Micromax In 1B, the second smartphone in Micromax's In series will go one sale two days later, on November 26 via Flipkart itself.