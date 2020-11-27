News18 Afternoon Digest: Police Lob Tear Gas on Farmers at Delhi Border; Mehbooba Mufti Detained Again and Other Top Stories

Lathicharged, Tear Gas Shot as Police, Farmers Clash at Delhi Borders; Vehicular Movement Hit, 6 Green Line Metro Stations Shut

Delhi traffic police has shut Tikri border for vehicular traffic as thousands of farmers resumed their 'Delhi Chalo' march after spending the night in Panipat. Visuals showed protesters pelting bricks and stone in Tikri, while Delhi-Gurugram border is witnessing massive traffic jam as police check vehicles. Rapid Action Force in riot gear have also been deployed in large numbers in Singhu. On Thursday, the protesters braved tear gas shells and water cannons to break through police barricades at several places on the Punjab-Haryana border while heading to the national capital.

Mehbooba Mufti Detained Again Over Plans to Visit Arrested PDP Leader Waheed Para's Family, Daughter Iltija Placed Under House Arrest

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has been detained again, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said on Friday. She claimed that she has been locked in her house since two days as the Union territory administration "refused to allow her to visit party leader Waheed Para's family in Pulwama". Mufti claimed that her daughter has also been placed under house arrest.

The Great Gall of China: In Midst of Grim Ladakh Winter, Concern Mounts over More Savage Summer at LAC

“Like Galsang flowers”, Chinese President Xi Jinping said about the sisters Zhoigar and Yangzom, children of one of the nine families of Tibetan herders who make up the village of Yümai. For two generations, Xi wrote, the families had put down roots in the brutal mountains along China’s border with Arunachal Pradesh, becoming “guardians of Chinese territory”. Now, he urged, others should also march into the mountains, and make their nation blossom from the frozen soil.

Kejriwal Govt was Lax Despite Knowing Festivities, Winter Would Lead to Covid-19 Surge: Centre to SC

The BJP government at the Centre on Thursday filed an affidavit in Supreme Court blaming Delhi government for the alarming surge in Covid-19 cases in the Capital. The Centre accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of being lax in containing the spread of the virus, saying “the failure in enforcing measures by Delhi government led to spread of infection”.

PM Modi to Visit Three Covid-19 Vaccine Facilities in Pune, Hyd and Ahmedabad Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fly to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune on Saturday to take stock of the development of the Covid-19 vaccine at the facilities there. The PM will visit the facilities of vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, where work is underway on the production of India's first indigenous Covid19 vaccine, Covaxin, and also visit the Zydus Cadila facilities in Ahmedabad, where ZyCoV-D is being produced, and the Serum Institute of India (SII) facilities in Pune, where the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will be manufactured.

ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Old Foes Renew Rivalry in New Avatar of Kolkata Derby

Since the inception of the Indian Super League, Kolkata was united in support of one team, forgetting their differences. Atletico de Kolkata (then ATK) had promised to be the common ground for the ‘Big 2’, bandaging over the hurts of years past. That all changes this season with the introduction of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in the ISL. The 130-year old Mohun Bagan merged with three-time ISL champions ATK FC, thus creating the new entity - 'ATK Mohun Bagan'.

Kamala Harris Rings up Nurses on Thanksgiving, Thanks Farm Workers for 'Putting Food on Table'

Healthcare and other frontline workers have been braving the pandemic since the last 8-9 months across the world to provide a sense of security and heal us and to show her gratitude on the occasion of Thanksgiving, vice president-elect Kamala Harris took to Twitter to share about a phone call she put through to several healthcare workers. Harris shared how she and her husband Douglas Emhoff called up nurses and thanked them for their continued services to the people of America.