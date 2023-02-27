News18 Afternoon Digest: Polling for Meghalaya & Nagaland Elections Underway; Sisodia to be Produced in Court & More

Latest in the elections underway in the northeast, bypoll in 3 states; Sisodia to be produced before a designated court & other top stories

Election 2023: 26.70% Voter Turnout in Meghalaya, 36.30% in Nagaland Till 11 am; Bypolls in 3 States Underway

Voting for Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections went underway on Monday. The BJP is looking to retain power in the two northeastern states, either single-handedly or in any alliance. The saffron party saw a rift with Conrad Sangma’s NPP in Meghalaya, after which it is contesting alone. However, in Nagaland, BJP, which won 12 of the state’s 60 seats in 2018, is contesting in alliance with the NDPP. READ MORE

Manish Sisodia Arrested: Massive Security Deployment in Delhi for AAP’s Protest, Some Workers Detained

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol, will be produced before a designated court on Monday for his further custody. READ MORE

Modi in Karnataka: PM Flags Off Mega Shivamogga Airport, Lauds BSY on Birthday; 9-Km Roadshow Next

Modi in Karnataka LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome in Shivamogga where he inaugurated a brand new airport on Lingayat strongman and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s birthday for whom the airport has been a dream project. The lotus-shaped airport, named after Kuvempu, has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The Passenger Terminal Building at the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour. READ MORE

LPG Price Hike, Expensive Loans: Money Changes That Will Impact Your Budget From March 1

Several rules pertaining to banking, financial and other sectors are set to change from Wednesday, March 1. Since these new rules are set to impact the day-to-day lives of the common man and hence it is important to know more about these changes in detail. READ MORE

Malayalam Filmmaker Joseph Manu James Dies Days Before Release of His Debut Film Nancy Rani

Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James passed away on February 24 at the age of 31 ahead of the release of his debut film, Nancy Rani. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for hepatitis. He breathed his last at Aluva Hospital in Ernakulam district of Kerala. READ MORE

ChatGPT Helps CEO Get Over Rs 90 Lakh Payment By Writing ‘Scary Email’ To Client Who Ghosted

ChatGPT is a contentious subject on the Internet but it sure has saved the day for a design agency’s CEO. Greg Isenberg, CEO of Late Checkout, took to Twitter to share how the chatbot helped him recover Rs 90,68,187 lakh ($109,500) from a client who ghosted them without paying. READ MORE

Novak Djokovic Breaks Record for Most Weeks as World No. 1, Some Other ‘Unbreakable’ Tennis Feats

Novak Djokovic on Monday added a feather to his cap as the 93-time tour-level champion overtook Stefanie Graf’s record for most weeks by a men’s or women’s tennis player as World No. 1. The 22-time Grand Slam champion already held the record for the most weeks as No. 1 in the history of the ATP Rankings (since 1973) when he surpassed Roger Federer’s mark of 310 weeks in March 2021. Now he has moved past Graf by beginning his 378th week on top of world rankings. READ MORE

