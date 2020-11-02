News18 Afternoon Digest: Polls Show Biden Leads Trump in Key Swing States; Mumbai May Get Herd Immunity by Jan 2021

Over 80% Slum Population Exposed to Coronavirus, Mumbai To Reach Herd Immunity By Jan 2021, Say Scientists

The next spike in Mumbai’s Covid-19 tally is unlikely to be as widespread as the previous ones in July and September, scientists from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Colaba, have said. As per data available till October 26, the TIFR team stated that Mumbai would reach ‘herd immunity’ with almost 80 per cent of the slum population and 55 per cent of the non-slum population being exposed to the virus by January 2021. READ MORE

Day Before US Presidential Election, Polls Show Biden Leads Trump in Key Swing States

A day before US election, Democratic Presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is leading in the upper Midwest states of Wisconsin and Michigan, as per CNN Polls conducted by SSRS. However, Biden and President Donald Trump will see a close contest in battleground states of Arizona and North Carolina. The polls conducted by The New York Times and Siena College show that Trump is trailing behind Biden in four of the most crucial presidential swing states. READ MORE

Some Sectors Still Need Intervention, Govt Working on Another Stimulus Package, Says Finance Secretary

The Modi government is preparing another stimulus package and is now looking at sector-specific interventions by engaging with stakeholders, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said on Monday. He added the Centre is continuing to receive suggestions, because there are still certain sectors which may be needing interventions. "We are having discussions with the stakeholders concerned --industry bodies, the ministries, small and medium enterprises and various other sectors,” he said. READ MORE

'It's Drama': Attorney General Condemns HC Order Asking Accused Molester to Get 'Rakhi' Tied by Complainant

Attorney General KK Venugopal on Monday termed as "drama" the bail order by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which had asked an accused to get a ‘rakhi’ tied by a woman who had levelled molestation charges against him. The law officer submitted before the Supreme Court that such orders need to be condemned and that judges must get training in gender sensitisation too. READ MORE

Baba Ka Dhaba's Owner Files Complaint Against YouTuber for Misappropriating Donated Money

Kanta Prasad, the owner of popular eatery ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, has filed a complaint against Instagram influencer Gaurav Wasan for misappropriation of funds, police said on Sunday. Prasad (80) had shot to fame after a video of him tearfully recounting the desperation of the months since the lockdown was shared widely across social media platforms recently. In his complaint to police, Prasad said Wasan posted his video online and convinced the public to donate money to the eatery owner, but the money never reached him. READ MORE

SS Rajamouli Targeted by Telangana BJP Leaders Over Representation of Komaram Bheem in RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has come under the radar over the representation of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in the upcoming film. The director was reportedly threatened by Telangana BJP leaders for showing Bheem wearing a skull cap. It started after the character poster and video of Jr NTR, who plays Bheem in the film, was released last week. Towards the end of the video, the actor is shown wearing a skull cap. READ MORE