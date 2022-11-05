News18 Afternoon Digest: Pollution Politics Continues as Delhi Chokes; Race for Himachal Pradesh Polls Heats Up & More

Race for Himachal Pradesh Elections heat up as Congress releases poll manifesto, pollution politics continues even as national capital chokes & many more stories.

500 Privately-run CNG Buses to be Launched; After Hitler, Kejriwal Has Turned City into Gas Chamber, Says BJP

As Delhi’s air quality remained in the “severe” category for a second day in trot, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government announced that primary schools will remain shut from Saturday and 50 per cent of its staff will work from home, while private offices have been advised to follow the same. READ MORE

Cong Releases HP Manifesto, Includes ‘Agniveers’ & Old Pension Scheme; Modi at Dera Radha Soami in Amritsar

With just a week left for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters in the hilly-poll bound state. Congress on Friday promised to provide 1 lakh jobs, restore the Old Pension Scheme and provide financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to every woman in Himachal Pradesh if it is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls. READ MORE

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Probe Reveals Oreva Spent Only Rs 12 Lakh of Allotted Rs 2 Crore on Renovation

Clock maker Oreva Group that carried out “full and final” repairs on Morbi’s British-era suspension footbridge had reportedly spent only Rs 12 lakh, or six per cent, of the allotted Rs 2 crore, a probe has revealed. The Oreva group had bagged a 15-year maintenance and operation contract to maintain and operate the bridge that collapsed on Sunday evening, killing 135 people. READ MORE

Twitter Layoffs: Fired Employees Tweet Their ‘Final Goodbyes’

As Twitter layoffs materialize into existence, several (now laid off) Twitter employees took it to Twitter to post their final goodbyes and express gratitude. It has now been confirmed that that the Elon Musk enforced the layoffs to save operating costs. READ MORE

Virat Kohli Turns 34: You’re One Hell of a Cricketer But a Much Better Human Being – AB de Villiers

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers recorded a special video message for his good friend and former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Virat Kohli on his birthday. The former India captain turned 34 on Saturday as the cricket fraternity and fans from across the world wished him on the special occasion. READ MORE

No Need For Extra 1.6% Contribution On Salary Above Rs 15,000 For Higher Pension: SC

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has held that the provisions contained in the Employees’ Pension Amendment (Scheme), 2014, are legal and valid. It has quashed the threshold limit of Rs 15,000 monthly salary for joining the pension fund. READ MORE

Varun Dhawan Is Battling Vestibular Hypofunction, Says ‘Pushed Myself So Hard in Jugjugg Jeeyo…’

Varun Dhawan has revealed that he was diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction after pushing himself “too hard” for his last release Jugjugg Jeeyo. The actor spoke out about how the pressure of returning to the big screen after Covid-19 pandemic took a toll on him. Vestibular hypofunction is a vestibular disorder that affects the balance of an individual. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here